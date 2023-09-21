Updated: One arrested, another taken to hospital following Ijamsville stabbing

Sep. 21—The Frederick County Sheriff's Office said it arrested a man in connection with a stabbing at an Ijamsville business on Thursday morning.

Thavron Jae Hart, 47, of Frederick was arrested by the sheriff's office, with assistance from the Frederick Police Department. Charges against Hart had not immediately been filed, the sheriff's office said in a press release.

The sheriff's office said two employees at American Insulated Glass at 2190 Urbana Pike in Ijamsville got in an argument and one stabbed the other. The sheriff's office responded at about 10:26 a.m. on Thursday.

The suspect fled, but, with help from Frederick police, was later found in the 1300 block of Pear Tree Court in Frederick, the press release said.

The male who was wounded was flown in a Maryland State Police helicopter to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. The victim was not identified.

Hart was traced to the 1300 block of Pear Tree Court through a vehicle registration, according to Frederick police spokesperson Samantha Long.

When officers arrived on the scene, the vehicle fled. Officers stopped the vehicle and detained Hart on behalf of the sheriff's office, Long said.

