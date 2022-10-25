U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,805.50
    -3.75 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,511.00
    -34.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,464.00
    -14.75 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,753.70
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.66
    +0.08 (+0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,653.70
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.03 (+0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9886
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2340
    +0.0210 (+0.50%)
     

  • Vix

    29.85
    +0.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1297
    +0.0014 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8330
    -0.1870 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,326.79
    -67.48 (-0.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.37
    +0.02 (+0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,201.37
    +226.47 (+0.84%)
     

The Updated Prospectus of Edianyun: Provide One-stop Office IT Services for SMEs with Resilient Financial Performance

·3 min read

BEIJING, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Edianyun has updated the prospectus for the HKEX listing application. As disclosed by Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 9, Edianyun submitted its listing application to the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange again, with CICC as its sole sponsor.

Edianyun, China's major office IT integrated solution provider, offers one-stop office IT services on a subscription basis for SMEs. According to Frost & Sullivan, Edianyun is the first and largest office IT integrated solution provider in China in terms of revenue, number of devices under service, and remanufacturing capacity.

Stand in the Forefront of the Innovative Office IT Services

Edianyun provides SMEs with innovative one-stop office IT solutions, and deliver customized computer devices with pre-installed OS, optional software and independently developed office IT management tools as customers require. The company can also provide managed IT services. Edianyun is able to provide one-stop services ranging from device ordering, management, field check to bulk shipping. In other words, Edianyun can offer comprehensive IT service support for business customers.

Edianyun provides 24/7 IT support and assistance through remote help desk services and implements quality control standards both internally and externally to enhance customer experience. Edianyun channels attention to every detail of service like a butler to enhance its credibility and satisfy customers. Edianyun performs routine inspection on hardware during regular on-site visits to proactively address minor hardware issues before they escalate into expensive and unplanned outages, and thereby minimize office IT downtime for customers.

Edianyun shifts its focus from IT hardware and its basic maintenance to one-stop IT operation and maintenance management. By providing software and system maintenance and data services, the service team can help customer ensure consistent and stable IT operations.

The Good Development Momentum Reflected by Financial Data

The updated prospectus shows that Edianyun has a good financial performance: its revenue has increased from RMB 632 million in 2019 to RMB 813 million in 2020 and RMB 1,184 million in 2021, and from RMB 518 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to RMB 656 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022; its gross profit margin has increased from 38.0% in 2019 to 41.4% in 2020 and 47.7% in 2021, and from 47.9% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 to 50.9% for the six months ended June 30 of 2022. The adjusted net profits of Edianyun for the year ended December 31, 2021 and for the year ended June 30, 2022 are RMB 94 million and RMB 74 million, respectively.

The digital transformation demand of SMEs promises Edianyun strong and huge development potential. The growth and resilience shown in the financial data proves that the innovative business model of Edianyun is viable. Specifically, it's about providing customer-oriented one-stop services, efficient operation system support and accumulated remanufacturing technologies to seek dynamic and coordinated development.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-updated-prospectus-of-edianyun-provide-one-stop-office-it-services-for-smes-with-resilient-financial-performance-301657914.html

SOURCE Edianyun

Recommended Stories

  • Telehealth Company Cerebral Cuts 20% of Workforce in Restructuring

    (Bloomberg) -- Cerebral Inc., the telehealth startup focused on mental-health care, is cutting staff in a restructuring that will affect 20% of its workforce, Chief Executive Officer David Mou said in an internal email Monday.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapDove

  • Economy Likely Grew at a Decent Pace in Q3 — but Economists See Trouble Ahead

    This may surprise you: The U.S. economy is expected to have grown at an annual rate of better than 2% over the three months from July through September. Given the persistence of painfully high inflation and what seems like a steady drumbeat of economic pessimism — even if it’s punctuated regularly by strong jobs reports — the forecast for third-quarter growth may be far stronger than many would think. The first government estimate of gross domestic product for those months will be released on Th

  • Dollar eases amid bets on less hawkish Fed; sterling firm

    The safe-haven U.S. dollar eased against peers on Tuesday amid signs Federal Reserve rate hikes are already putting the brakes on the world's biggest economy, while risk sentiment improved with Rishi Sunak about to become Britain's prime minister. Sterling edged toward this month's highs, while the euro threatened to hit $0.99 for the first time since Oct. 6 ahead of Thursday's European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting. The yen held firm on the stronger side of 149 per dollar following two consecutive days of suspected Bank of Japan (BOJ) intervention straddling the weekend.

  • China’s Yuan Drops as PBOC Sets Fix at Weakest Level in 14 Years

    (Bloomberg) -- The yuan tumbled to the weakest since 2007 after the People’s Bank of China loosened its grip on its tightly-controlled currency fixing by setting the rate at a 14-year low.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Markets WrapDove, Other Unilever Dry Shampoos Recalled

  • Yellen Flags Potential for Buybacks of Treasury Securities

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen flagged the potential for buybacks of certain US government securities, after her department quizzed market participants on the potential for the maneuver to improve liquidity in the market.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Marke

  • Why Nio and More Chinese EV Stocks Crashed Monday

    Shares of many Chinese companies are getting hit hard today, including several of China's electric vehicle (EV) makers. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all plunged by double digits Monday morning. As of 10:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 20.6%, XPeng was lower by 18.8%, and Li Auto had plunged 24.1%.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • Amazon (AMZN) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    Amazon's (AMZN) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across its Prime and cloud businesses despite headwinds.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Are Sinking Today

    Wall Street's skepticism continues to feed Main Street's fears about this growth stock's prospects.

  • AGNC Investment (AGNC) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.31% and 38.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Intel CEO Calls New U.S. Restrictions on Chip Exports to China Inevitable

    At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.

  • Nio’s stock dives below $10, Alibaba hits 6½-year low as Xi’s power move fuels fears

    The U.S.-listed shares of China-based companies took broad beating Monday, as China President Xi Jinping's moves to consolidate power fueled fears that current policies that have led to a slowing economy will continue.

  • ‘Who Doesn’t Like a Bargain?’: Oppenheimer Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    This year we saw declines pretty much across the board, with the S&P 500 tumbling ~20%. But last week was the index’s best week since June – the S&P had a weekly gain of about 4.7%. We’ve seen several of these bounces this year, and the question is, are they bullish indicators or merely 'dead cats'? According to Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, it shouldn't really make a difference whether we’re looking at bullish indicators or bear market rallies. The key here is simply

  • Dow Jones Rallies 400 Points, What To Do Now; These 4 Tech Titans Report Earnings

    Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open after the Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied more than 400 points Monday.

  • Why AT&T Stock Climbed Today

    Shares of AT&T (NYSE: T) rose on Monday, following positive analyst commentary. Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan placed a strong buy rating on AT&T's stock. Louthan expects AT&T to continue to outperform its rival Verizon (NYSE: VZ) in the coming quarters.

  • Banks Are Offering 4.5% CDs—Just Not to Regular Customers

    Banks are selectively raising certificate-of-deposit interest rates this year, and many are paying their best rates on brokered CDs, which well-off customers buy through brokerage firms

  • Jefferies Says Now Is the Right Time to Buy Natural Gas Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    For stock market watchers, 2022 will be remembered as the year of the bear. Going by year-to-date performance, the major indexes are likely to see out 2022 posting negative returns. The same, however, cannot be said for natural gas stocks, which driven by the macro conditions – namely Russia’s invasion of Ukraine - have delivered excellent returns for investors, even accounting for the segment’s recent pullback. Looking at the prospects of the U.S.’s natural gas sector, Jefferies’ Lloyd Byrne th

  • Earnings: Google, Meta ‘much more diversified than Snapchat is,’ strategist says

    Technology Equity Portfolio Manager at Jennison Associates Erika Klauer joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech earnings, the slowdown in digital advertising, and why Apple continues to dominate.

  • Xi’s power move punishes Chinese stocks, pushing them down as much as 26% in one day

    DEEP DIVE Investors have made one thing clear: They don’t like Xi Jinping’s moves to consolidate power. Over the weekend, Xi took his third term as China’s communist party leader while sidelining rivals, extending his rule without an heir apparent.

  • Foreigners Flee China Stocks at Record Pace as Panic Spreads

    (Bloomberg) -- Foreign investors are on track to turn sellers of Chinese equities for the first time ever for the year, as concerns about a lack of supportive policies from the Party congress and a renewed Covid Zero push spook markets. Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway While Landing in PhilippinesStocks Keep Rally Going as Big-Tech Earnings Loom: Marke