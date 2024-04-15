Updated Swansea home with two units sold for over $500K: Weekly home sales
This week’s top-selling property in Swansea is a rare multi-family that sold for $560,000.
Located in the quiet south side of town, 1235 Gardners Neck Road is a hard-to-find, two-family home. It features a welcoming front porch, dark hardwood floors, and sun-filled rooms.
The 2,310-square-foot home offers two bedrooms, newly updated kitchens, and spacious living rooms in each unit.
Built in 1920, the home is nestled on .27 acres of land with a fenced-in yard and a large storage shed. It was last sold in 2021 for $400,000.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.
Dartmouth
3 Cerentiy Lane, for $835,000
from Martin Brother Const Inc to Kimberly A. Hathaway.
48 Howard Street, for $475,000
from Gloria A. Arruda to Paul Odonnell.
48 N Shore Drive #12, for $650,000
from Francis E. Deltorto to Bradley B. Wightman.
15 Palmer Street, for $415,000
from Debra A. Mello to Matthew K. Coughlin.
4 Penikese Lane, for $1,208,000
from Andrew S. Brown to Andrew Laskowski.
5 Penikese Lane, for $1,208,000
from Andrew S. Brown to Andrew Laskowski.
14 Ruby Court, for $410,000
from Patricia Amaral to Ethan S. Amaral.
44 Slades Farm Lane, for $862,000
from Ledgemont Rt to Christopher R. Barbosa.
525 Slocum Road, for $340,000
from Susan M. Dearaujo to Edward Dellecese.
12 Stephen Street, for $550,000
from Nelson E Riding Irt to Mark H. Dennis.
65 Victoria Street, for $150,000
from Tuck One LLC to Stormfield Cap Funding I.
67 White Oak, for $535,000
from Elizabeth A. Ferguson to Joseph Couglin RET.
Fall River
66-70 Cedar Street, for $386,000
from Cheryl Renn to Home Innova LLC.
903 Dwelly Street, for $485,000
from Ronald S. Duarte to Kristopher Burris.
22 Flint Street, for $530,000
from Daniel Quintal to Ian Pineda.
1436 Globe Street, for $632,500
from Antonio Vieira to Josie Deandrade.
144 Herman Street, for $415,000
from Iida Arruda Irt to Emmanuela J. Baptiste.
39 Horton Street, for $95,000
from Joao Costa to Joao Costa.
50 Johnson Street, for $360,000
from Paulo Saldanha to Ermelinda Nezaj.
81 Keeley Street, for $519,000
from R&D RT to Kelly M. Pimental.
31 Lane Street, for $632,500
from Antonio Vieira to Josie Deandrade.
194 Mcgowan Street, for $600,000
from Costa FT to Kyle R. Oliveira.
295 Stockton Street, for $120,000
from Linda A. Pavao to Marcelle M. Nunes.
Freetown
74 County Road, for $450,000
from Beverly A. Lord to Constitution Prop LLC.
2 Glad Street, for $455,000
from Paul G. Oliveira to Daniel M. Reis.
New Bedford
1675-1679 Acushnet Avenue, for $535,000
from Jacinto M. Dalmeida to Sylvie Auguste.
55 Bank Street, for $420,000
from Suzana C. Martins to Dylon Correia.
988 Beverly Street, for $563,000
from Philip M. Rose to Matthew Lagasse.
253 Brownell Street, for $375,000
from Veda M. Fermino to Jeffrey R. Pina.
336 Central Avenue, for $335,500
from Joao Peixoto to Norma L. Brun.
314 Chancery Street, for $390,000
from Oliveira Investment Inc to Noah Smith.
30 Clara Street, for $460,333
from Albert L. Fortier to Earl Pooler.
90 Clara Street, for $210,000
from Eusebio Marlene A Est to Kevin A. Sousa.
83 Colonial Drive, for $272,000
from Spencer Rachel L Est to Aaron Spencer.
479 County Street, for $515,000
from Edward T Wilson Inc to Newlife LLC.
281 Dartmouth Street, for $380,000
from Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Enone Agular.
312 Davis Street, for $475,000
from Rita Noon to Chad Aguiar.
340 Davis Street, for $210,000
from Everlyn E. Barthelet to Esdras C. Balan.
28 Holly Street, for $730,000
from David B. Bock to Whaling City Rental Prop.
167 Jenny Lind Street, for $290,000
from Kayla E. Greenwood to Tanya S. Pinheiro.
26 Keene Street, for $253,700
from Arcadia R. Gamboa to Mtg Equity Conversion T.
88 Mount Vernon Street, for $360,000
from Nicholas Riquinha to Miguel M. Morente.
30 Nashua Street, for $413,000
from Rosemary Harrison to Kayla Greenwood.
226 North Street, for $410,000
from Jose M. Gomes to Nayana H. Nagendappa.
45 Parker Street #45, for $359,000
from Hatten Estates LLC to Kai B. Rosenfield.
19 Phillips Avenue, for $395,000
from Brendan Morse to Naomi Carmenatty.
2108 Phillips Road #33, for $135,000
from Christine Daniels to Middleboro Ark LLC.
Pleasant Street, for $170,000
from New Bedford City Of to Babbitt Steam Specialty C.
75-77 Query Street, for $600,000
from Southcoast Prop Buyers LL to Marvin R. Cormier.
199 Smith Street, for $280,000
from Luis M. Martinez to Marianna H. Ditullio.
69 South Street, for $290,000
from 69 S Rt to Lee Enterprises LLC.
183 Sycamore Street, for $275,000
from Donald L. Houle to Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb8.
Somerset
74 Hawthorne Street, for $580,000
from Sroczynski Ft to William C. Mckeon.
371 Highview Avenue, for $650,000
from E Ring Property Mgmt Corp to Aline C. Souza.
480 North Street, for $615,000
from Seth Hunter to Alphonse Zaatar.
128 Rhode Island Avenue, for $490,000
from Talbot Ft to Kevin Bedard.
71 Staler Avenue, for $330,000
from Goerge H. Petrin to Derek Tiago.
Swansea
92 Bayview Avenue, for $360,000
from Pamela A. Crombie to Timothy Moreira.
1235 Gardners Neck Road, for $560,000
from Mark R. Nadeau to Amy Mastronardi.
Swansom Road, for $1,350,000
from Hyde Development LLC to Gmg Development LLC.
Tiverton
471 Cottrell Road, for $279,447
from Church Cmnty Housing Corp to Irene F. Daponte.
98 Hobson Avenue, for $540,000
from Anthony P. Michaud to Alyce Childers.
3805 Main Road, for $650,000
from William L Mcgeough Jr RET to Peggy J. Siebrandt.
73 Mainsail Drive #73, for $1,435,333
from Dorothy A. Lusk-Small to Michael R. Medeiros.
109 Topsail Drive #109, for $725,000
from Alexander L. Katkov to Gail Karanikolas.
Westport
38 Cherry And Webb Lane, for $1,265,000
from Steven A. Camara to Jay M. Raposa.
50 Pratt Avenue, for $675,000
from James T Zembo RET to Marc H. Dodson.
329 Tickle Road, for $300,000
from Claire Messier 2023 RET to 7 Prop Mgmt A General Prt.
