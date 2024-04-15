Updated Swansea home with two units sold for over $500K: Weekly home sales

This week’s top-selling property in Swansea is a rare multi-family that sold for $560,000.

Located in the quiet south side of town, 1235 Gardners Neck Road is a hard-to-find, two-family home. It features a welcoming front porch, dark hardwood floors, and sun-filled rooms.

The 2,310-square-foot home offers two bedrooms, newly updated kitchens, and spacious living rooms in each unit.

Built in 1920, the home is nestled on .27 acres of land with a fenced-in yard and a large storage shed. It was last sold in 2021 for $400,000.

Top selling house in Swansea this week.
Here are all of the residential property transfers recorded in the Greater Fall River area this week according to The Warren Group.

Dartmouth

3 Cerentiy Lane, for $835,000

from Martin Brother Const Inc to Kimberly A. Hathaway.

48 Howard Street, for $475,000

from Gloria A. Arruda to Paul Odonnell.

48 N Shore Drive #12, for $650,000

from Francis E. Deltorto to Bradley B. Wightman.

15 Palmer Street, for $415,000

from Debra A. Mello to Matthew K. Coughlin.

4 Penikese Lane, for $1,208,000

from Andrew S. Brown to Andrew Laskowski.

5 Penikese Lane, for $1,208,000

from Andrew S. Brown to Andrew Laskowski.

14 Ruby Court, for $410,000

from Patricia Amaral to Ethan S. Amaral.

44 Slades Farm Lane, for $862,000

from Ledgemont Rt to Christopher R. Barbosa.

525 Slocum Road, for $340,000

from Susan M. Dearaujo to Edward Dellecese.

12 Stephen Street, for $550,000

from Nelson E Riding Irt to Mark H. Dennis.

65 Victoria Street, for $150,000

from Tuck One LLC to Stormfield Cap Funding I.

67 White Oak, for $535,000

from Elizabeth A. Ferguson to Joseph Couglin RET.

Fall River

66-70 Cedar Street, for $386,000

from Cheryl Renn to Home Innova LLC.

903 Dwelly Street, for $485,000

from Ronald S. Duarte to Kristopher Burris.

22 Flint Street, for $530,000

from Daniel Quintal to Ian Pineda.

1436 Globe Street, for $632,500

from Antonio Vieira to Josie Deandrade.

144 Herman Street, for $415,000

from Iida Arruda Irt to Emmanuela J. Baptiste.

39 Horton Street, for $95,000

from Joao Costa to Joao Costa.

50 Johnson Street, for $360,000

from Paulo Saldanha to Ermelinda Nezaj.

81 Keeley Street, for $519,000

from R&D RT to Kelly M. Pimental.

31 Lane Street, for $632,500

from Antonio Vieira to Josie Deandrade.

194 Mcgowan Street, for $600,000

from Costa FT to Kyle R. Oliveira.

295 Stockton Street, for $120,000

from Linda A. Pavao to Marcelle M. Nunes.

Freetown

74 County Road, for $450,000

from Beverly A. Lord to Constitution Prop LLC.

2 Glad Street, for $455,000

from Paul G. Oliveira to Daniel M. Reis.

New Bedford

1675-1679 Acushnet Avenue, for $535,000

from Jacinto M. Dalmeida to Sylvie Auguste.

55 Bank Street, for $420,000

from Suzana C. Martins to Dylon Correia.

988 Beverly Street, for $563,000

from Philip M. Rose to Matthew Lagasse.

253 Brownell Street, for $375,000

from Veda M. Fermino to Jeffrey R. Pina.

336 Central Avenue, for $335,500

from Joao Peixoto to Norma L. Brun.

314 Chancery Street, for $390,000

from Oliveira Investment Inc to Noah Smith.

30 Clara Street, for $460,333

from Albert L. Fortier to Earl Pooler.

90 Clara Street, for $210,000

from Eusebio Marlene A Est to Kevin A. Sousa.

83 Colonial Drive, for $272,000

from Spencer Rachel L Est to Aaron Spencer.

479 County Street, for $515,000

from Edward T Wilson Inc to Newlife LLC.

281 Dartmouth Street, for $380,000

from Federal Natl Mtg Assn to Enone Agular.

312 Davis Street, for $475,000

from Rita Noon to Chad Aguiar.

340 Davis Street, for $210,000

from Everlyn E. Barthelet to Esdras C. Balan.

28 Holly Street, for $730,000

from David B. Bock to Whaling City Rental Prop.

167 Jenny Lind Street, for $290,000

from Kayla E. Greenwood to Tanya S. Pinheiro.

26 Keene Street, for $253,700

from Arcadia R. Gamboa to Mtg Equity Conversion T.

88 Mount Vernon Street, for $360,000

from Nicholas Riquinha to Miguel M. Morente.

30 Nashua Street, for $413,000

from Rosemary Harrison to Kayla Greenwood.

226 North Street, for $410,000

from Jose M. Gomes to Nayana H. Nagendappa.

45 Parker Street #45, for $359,000

from Hatten Estates LLC to Kai B. Rosenfield.

19 Phillips Avenue, for $395,000

from Brendan Morse to Naomi Carmenatty.

2108 Phillips Road #33, for $135,000

from Christine Daniels to Middleboro Ark LLC.

Pleasant Street, for $170,000

from New Bedford City Of to Babbitt Steam Specialty C.

75-77 Query Street, for $600,000

from Southcoast Prop Buyers LL to Marvin R. Cormier.

199 Smith Street, for $280,000

from Luis M. Martinez to Marianna H. Ditullio.

69 South Street, for $290,000

from 69 S Rt to Lee Enterprises LLC.

183 Sycamore Street, for $275,000

from Donald L. Houle to Cascade Funding Mtg T Hb8.

Somerset

74 Hawthorne Street, for $580,000

from Sroczynski Ft to William C. Mckeon.

371 Highview Avenue, for $650,000

from E Ring Property Mgmt Corp to Aline C. Souza.

480 North Street, for $615,000

from Seth Hunter to Alphonse Zaatar.

128 Rhode Island Avenue, for $490,000

from Talbot Ft to Kevin Bedard.

71 Staler Avenue, for $330,000

from Goerge H. Petrin to Derek Tiago.

Swansea

92 Bayview Avenue, for $360,000

from Pamela A. Crombie to Timothy Moreira.

1235 Gardners Neck Road, for $560,000

from Mark R. Nadeau to Amy Mastronardi.

Swansom Road, for $1,350,000

from Hyde Development LLC to Gmg Development LLC.

Tiverton

471 Cottrell Road, for $279,447

from Church Cmnty Housing Corp to Irene F. Daponte.

98 Hobson Avenue, for $540,000

from Anthony P. Michaud to Alyce Childers.

3805 Main Road, for $650,000

from William L Mcgeough Jr RET to Peggy J. Siebrandt.

73 Mainsail Drive #73, for $1,435,333

from Dorothy A. Lusk-Small to Michael R. Medeiros.

109 Topsail Drive #109, for $725,000

from Alexander L. Katkov to Gail Karanikolas.

Westport

38 Cherry And Webb Lane, for $1,265,000

from Steven A. Camara to Jay M. Raposa.

50 Pratt Avenue, for $675,000

from James T Zembo RET to Marc H. Dodson.

329 Tickle Road, for $300,000

from Claire Messier 2023 RET to 7 Prop Mgmt A General Prt.

