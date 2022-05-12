U.S. markets closed

UPDATED: WAYNE FARMS, LLC RECALLS READY-TO-EAT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET PRODUCTS THAT MAY BE UNDERCOOKED

USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service
·5 min read

Washington, D.C., May 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Recall Release

CLASS I RECALL
HEALTH RISK: HIGH

Congressional and Public Affairs
Jackson Collier

202-720-9113

FSISpress@usda.gov
FSIS-RC-012-2022-EXP



WAYNE FARMS, LLC RECALLS READY-TO-EAT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET PRODUCTS THAT MAY BE UNDERCOOKED



EDITOR’S NOTE: May 12, 2022: This recall release is being reissued to include additional products. Two new products are included below that were further processed by another establishment, P-45204, from the original chicken breast product recalled by Wayne Farms and subsequently distributed to retail locations. There are seven new production codes (X5785118, X5795379, X5787783, X5798156, X5791680, X5800880, X5792858) and seven different “use by” dates (ranging from 5-4-22 through 5-11-22). This release has been updated to include the new products, additional labels, and establishment information. Consumers are advised to check this recall release often as there may be additional products included in this recall in the near future.

EDITOR’S NOTE: May 7, 2022: This release is being reissued to include an expansion of the recall to a new product that was distributed to retail locations. Additionally, the recall has been expanded from 30,285 pounds to 585,030 pounds. There are five new production codes (23618, 24357, 24512, 24583, and 24957) and 66 different “use by” dates (ranging from 5-10-22 through 4-29-23). This release has been updated to include the new product, the expanded weight, additional labels, and additional distribution information.



WASHINGTON, April 29, 2022 – Wayne Farms, LLC., a Decatur, Ala. establishment, is recalling approximately 585,030 pounds of a ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast fillet product that may be undercooked, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.



The RTE chicken breast fillet products were produced between February 9 and April 30, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:



  • 9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.



  • 9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-ozALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.



  • 6-lb. cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-oz ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” with “use by” date 3/5/23.



  • 16-oz. zippered plastic packages containing CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.



  • 13-oz. tray-packed units containing CRAZY FRESH Grilled Chicken Breast & Ancient Grains with Kale” and establishment number P-45204 inside the mark of inspection with Use By dates of 5/4/22 to 5/11/22.

  • 13-oz. tray-packed units containing quick & easy Grilled Chicken Breast & Ancient Grains with Kale” and establishment number P-45204 inside the mark of inspection with Use By dates of 5/4/22 to 5/11/22.



The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers “EST. 20214” or “P-45204” on the case and packaging. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide and further distributed to restaurants and retail locations. The retail locations are in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia.



The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.



FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ or restaurants’ freezers or refrigerators. Consumers are urged not to eat these products. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.



Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Frank Singleton, Wayne Farms, LLC spokesman, at 678-316-4237 or fes01@att.net.



Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

###



NOTE: Access news releases and other information at FSIS’ website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.



Follow FSIS on Twitter at twitter.com/usdafoodsafety or in Spanish at: twitter.com/usdafoodsafe_es.

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

Class I This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.



USDA is an equal opportunity provider, employer and lender. To file a complaint of discrimination, write: USDA, Director, Office of Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Washington, DC 20250-9410 or call 800-795-3272 (voice), or 202-720-6382 (TDD).

CONTACT: USDA FSIS USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service 2027209113 press@fsis.usda.gov


