Upflowy Raises $4M to Optimize Web Experiences -- Turning Visitors Into Customers

Upflowy
·4 min read
Upflowy
Upflowy

Platform Recently Named Product Hunt’s #1 Product of the Week

SYDNEY, Australia, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upflowy, a drag and drop tool to build and optimize personalized web experiences, today announced it raised $4M USD in funding, bringing its total funding amount to over $5M. San Francisco VC fund Counterpart Ventures led the round, the first deal that the 2018 founded VC fund has made in Australia. The fund will help Upflowy continue its rapid growth by expanding into the US. Counterpart’s proven experience supports B2B SaaS products that scale customer acquisition. The oversubscribed funding round received attention from all around the world and saw all pre-seed investors return, including Tidal, Global Founders Capital, Black Nova and Antler. With this raise, the company will grow its Australian and US teams to address the demand from its growing customer base.

Patrick Eggen, Co-founder and General Partner at Counterpart Ventures, said: “Modern organizations need simple, no-code solutions that remove the friction between data collection and customer experience. The market is full of clunky solutions that rely on engineers to create web experiences, which inhibits testing and improvement. Upflowy is in the unique position to re-envision this market, enabling teams to create the web experiences that consumers need and demand. We are thrilled to partner with Guillaume and his team at Upflowy in the early innings of their journey.”

Upflowy empowers anyone to easily create engaging sign-up and onboarding flows, and to optimize sales lead funnels as a foundational platform to improve conversion rates. For too long, businesses have been dependent on development or engineering teams that are consumed with improving the product and don’t have time to support marketing endeavors. Upflowy’s step-by-step data collection means the visualization and understanding of customer drop off becomes a lot clearer -- paving the way for experimentation and optimization. Upflowy’s platform allows marketers to keep users interested and engaged, while informing and setting expectations. Hundreds of businesses now rely on Upflowy to optimize their web experiences.

“Upflowy allows us to create great customer experiences through contextualized sign-up flows in house, for a multitude of applications. It sits in a great space between our website and our data infrastructure and gives us confidence that we have the tools we need to meet our customers’ needs no matter what situation arises,” said Ben Clink, Head of Digital South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL.

Upflowy’s primary focus is building out its platform, and over 60% of its latest round of capital will be focused on this exclusively. The funding will also support Upflowy’s product-led growth strategy in three core areas:

  • Team growth -- Expanding the team up to 40+ full-time employees to help grow, improve and develop the product

  • Product enhancements -- Grow the platform capabilities through leveraging data science areas like predictive personalization, and developing additional features

  • Grow customer support -- Improve the communication, support and interactions with current and future customers to ensure seamless use of the product

“The Australian tech scene is driving innovation globally -- Upflowy was born out of this growing market of talent,” said Guillaume Ang, co-founder and CEO, Upflowy. “We are already active and tested on a global stage to provide the validation of our platform. A sign-up flow is often the first interaction a prospective customer has with a business, and we are the first to make it easy to create and take them live -- improving the flow of information and ultimately ensuring prospects can be moved through the funnel in a smarter way.”

“Upflowy has managed to solve an issue that nearly every company faces,” said Dan Ross - ex Managing Director of APAC at Optimizely, who is both an investor and advisor. “There are currently no other tools on the market that give teams the ability to quickly create, test and iterate on full sign-up flows and feed data straight into any other platform, which are looking to convert visitors into customers.”

About Upflowy
Upflowy was founded in 2020 when its co-founders saw an opportunity for a product that would help a lot of founders, marketers and entrepreneurs. Upflowy is a drag and drop tool to build and optimize web experiences, and easily A/B test signup experiences, sales lead funnels and customer on-boarding. It allows customers to create impact using more personalized experiences, creating less friction to enable higher conversion rates, and layer on top live performance data within the builder to quickly optimize the performance. To find out more, visit www.upflowy.com.

Press Contact
Brook Terran
Evergreen & Oak for Upflowy
brook@evergreenandoak.com
press@upflowy.com
Press Kit


    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergU.S. to Squeeze Harder Over Putin Separatist Nod: Ukraine UpdateStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesPressure is piling up on Riksbank Governor Stefan Ingves to