Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Meaningful Increase To Their Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Forecasts

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's forecasts. The analysts greatly increased their revenue estimates, suggesting a stark improvement in business fundamentals. Beyond has also found favour with investors, with the stock up a worthy 13% to US$29.31 over the past week. We'll be curious to see if these new estimates convince the market to lift the stock price higher still.

After the upgrade, the nine analysts covering Beyond are now predicting revenues of US$1.8b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a meaningful 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is anticipated to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 75% to US$1.67. However, before this estimates update, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$1.6b and US$2.09 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

The consensus price target rose 8.1% to US$32.57, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for this year.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Beyond's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 18% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.1% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Beyond is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that analysts reduced their loss per share estimates for this year, reflecting increased optimism around Beyond's prospects. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Beyond.

Better yet, Beyond is expected to break-even soon - within the next few years - according to analyst forecasts, which would be a momentous event for shareholders. You can learn more about these forecasts, for free on our platform here.

