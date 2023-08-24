Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Sizeable Increase To Their Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) Forecasts

Shareholders in Autosports Group Limited (ASX:ASG) may be thrilled to learn that the analysts have just delivered a major upgrade to their near-term forecasts. Consensus estimates suggest investors could expect greatly increased statutory revenues and earnings per share, with analysts modelling a real improvement in business performance. The market seems to be pricing in some improvement in the business too, with the stock up 8.3% over the past week, closing at AU$2.60. Whether the upgrade is enough to drive the stock price higher is yet to be seen, however.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for Autosports Group from its seven analysts is for revenues of AU$2.7b in 2024 which, if met, would be a meaningful 14% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 9.9% to AU$0.36. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$2.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.29 in 2024. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.9% to AU$3.33 per share.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Autosports Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 5.6% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.6% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Autosports Group is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away from this upgrade is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates for this year, expecting improving business conditions. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. With a serious upgrade to expectations and a rising price target, it might be time to take another look at Autosports Group.

Analysts are clearly in love with Autosports Group at the moment, but before diving in - you should be aware that we've identified some warning flags with the business, such as a weak balance sheet. For more information, you can click through to our platform to learn more about this and the 2 other concerns we've identified .

