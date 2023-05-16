Upgrade: Analysts Just Made A Substantial Increase To Their The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Forecasts

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making substantial upgrades to this year's statutory forecasts. The consensus statutory numbers for both revenue and earnings per share (EPS) increased, with their view clearly much more bullish on the company's business prospects.

Following the upgrade, the most recent consensus for RMR Group from its two analysts is for revenues of US$924m in 2023 which, if met, would be a sizeable 356% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are supposed to shrink 8.9% to US$2.41 in the same period. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$825m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.06 in 2023. There has definitely been an improvement in perception recently, with the analysts substantially increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

As a result, it might be a surprise to see that the analysts have cut their price target 6.9% to US$33.50, which could suggest the forecast improvement in performance is not expected to last. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values RMR Group at US$37.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$30.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggests the analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. For example, we noticed that RMR Group's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 20x growth to the end of 2023 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 15% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.1% annually. So it looks like RMR Group is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us from these new estimates is that analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, with improved earnings power expected for this year. Fortunately, analysts also upgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates sales are expected to perform better than the wider market. A lower price target is not intuitively what we would expect from a company whose business prospects are improving - at least judging by these forecasts - but if the underlying fundamentals are strong, RMR Group could be one for the watch list.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2025, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are upgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

