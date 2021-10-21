U.S. markets open in 6 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,516.00
    -12.00 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,389.00
    -88.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,332.25
    -45.25 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,278.80
    -8.70 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    +0.38 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.30
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.33
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1656
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6360
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.49
    -0.21 (-1.34%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3809
    -0.0017 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9550
    -0.3740 (-0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    64,266.75
    +480.95 (+0.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,518.71
    +37.91 (+2.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,223.10
    +5.57 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,708.58
    -546.97 (-1.87%)
     

Upgrade of earnings expectations for 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jyske Bank
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

For the first nine months of 2021, earnings per share came out at DKK 31.5. Core income rose by 10% and core expenses dropped decreased by 4%. To a lesser extent, loan impairment charges were reversed. The net profit was just below DKK 2.4 bn.

On this background, the expected earnings per share in 2021 are lifted to DKK 40-41 from DKK 34-38. This corresponds to a pre-tax profit of DKK 3.8 bn-3.9 bn against the previous amount of DKK 3.3 bn-3.7 bn and a net profit of DKK 3.0 bn-3.1 bn against the previous amount of DKK 2.6 bn-2.9 bn.

The upgrade mirrors a continued high level of activity in all business units. In addition, costs were held under control and clients’ credit quality remains solid.

The Interim Financial Report for the first nine months of 2021 will, according to plan, be published on 2 November 2021.

Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Tesla reports Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre talks Tesla as the automaker reports its Q3 earnings

  • IBM misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the numbers to know from IBM's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why PayPal Investors Got Nervous on Wednesday

    Shares of PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) stumbled on Wednesday, falling as much as 6.8%, though the stock recovered a bit, ending the trading day down 4.7%. Reports surfaced early in the day that PayPal had made overtures to acquire social-media site Pinterest (NYSE: PINS). Bloomberg dropped the story, citing the oft-quoted "people with knowledge of the matter," which sent Pinterest stock soaring.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for monstrous free cash flow — why you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters.

  • Spanx—Founded With $5,000—Is Now Worth $1.2 Billion in Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Sara Blakely founded Spanx Inc. in 2000 with $5,000 of her personal savings earned from selling fax machines door-to-door. She just struck a deal with Blackstone Inc. that values the company at $1.2 billion. Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech

  • Pinterest surges amid possible acquisition by PayPal, Ford shares rise as ASML slumps

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Las Vegas Sands misses Q3 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finances' Ines Ferre breaks down the numbers to know from Las Vegas Sands' Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Is It Time to Buy AT&T?

    The mood soured in May after analysts realized the dividend would need to be slashed to complete the Discovery merger.

  • China Evergrande Ends Talks on Hopson Deal, Asks to Resume Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group scrapped talks to offload a stake in its property-management arm and said real estate sales plunged about 97% during peak home-buying season, worsening its liquidity crisis on the eve of a dollar-bond deadline that could tip the company into default.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane MathG

  • 11 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli

    In this article, we will take a look at billionaire Mario Gabelli’s 11 high dividend stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks Picked by Billionaire Gabelli. Billionaire investor, financial analyst, and investment advisor Mario Gabelli is […]

  • Pinterest soars as PayPal reportedly mulls acquisition

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick discusses Pinterest stock surge amid reports that PayPal is mulling its acquisition.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin

  • 4 Healthcare Stocks Selling for Way Less Than Analysts Think They’re Worth

    Healthcare stocks are trailing the market since the start of the pandemic. Barron's looked for those at the biggest discounts to the average price targets among analysts.

  • Micron's $150B expansion plan comes as Manassas courts microchip maker to grow locally

    Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), an Idaho-based microchip manufacturer with a big plant in Manassas, said Wednesday it would invest more than $150 billion over the next decade into its manufacturing and research. The company said the investment may include potential new factories in the U.S., but warned that domestic expansion is only appetizing if government funding and refundable tax credits are made available. Micron cited U.S. microchip manufacturing costs being 35% to 45% higher than "lower-cost markets" in its appeal for economic incentives.

  • Mnuchin Is Investing in Blockchain -- Not Crypto: Milken Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said at the Milken Institute Global Conference that he’s investing in blockchain companies but not cryptocurrencies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Methane Mat

  • IBM Misses Revenue Estimates on Drag From Legacy IT Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. reported revenue that missed analysts’ estimates, highlighting the challenge of fulfilling its pledge to return to growth this year as it prepares to spin off its low-growth legacy computer services unit. The shares dropped in extended trading.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyBeef Industry Tries to Erase Its Emissions With Fuzzy Meth

  • Analyst calls Coinbase a 'must own' stock, sees price going to $600

    Lisa Ellis, MoffettNathanson Senior Equity Analyst, discusses Coinbase's new partnership with Facebook for new 'Novi' cryptocurrency wallet.

  • Verizon Stock Rises As Earnings, Wireless Subscriber Additions Top Estimates

    Verizon stock rose after its earnings topped estimates and the telecom added more postpaid wireless phone subscribers than expected.

  • Ford Stock Rises Amid Wall Street Target Hike, China Rollout Of Rival To Tesla Model Y

    A Wall Street report sent Ford stock higher. Ford continues its EV push, rolling out a critical vehicle in bid to unseat Tesla.