Upgrade your home with the best Amazon Prime Day appliance deals on Keurig, GE and more

Update your home with the best Amazon Prime Day appliance deals available now.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases made through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is just two weeks away, but you don't have to wait that long to score some of the best savings of the year. Amazon is the spot to get everything you need to clean your floors, make your coffee and keep your airflow fresh. If you want all of that in your own four walls without breaking the bank, these Prime Day appliance deals help you get quality essentials from Keurig, GE, Levoit and more.

Shop appliance deals at Amazon

Whether you're in the market for a new compact vacuum, a K-cup-friendly coffee maker or whatever else, Amazon has you covered. Keep scrolling to see the best deals on some of our favorite appliances.

1. Keurig K-Elite Coffee Maker

Get your morning brew ready with ease by grabbing the Keurig K Elite on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

The Keurig K-Elite coffee maker is one of our favorite K-cup coffee makers, and right now it's discounted at Amazon. The K-Elite is full of options: Iced coffee mode, different brew sizes and even hot water only. If you love coffee with variety then it's a great pick, just make sure you're recycling your K-cups properly. Right now this elite Keurig is 26% off for a savings of $50 ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

$139.99 at Amazon (Save $50)

2. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

Keep your home air fresh with the Winix 5500-2 on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

The air in our homes and apartments might not be as clean as people once assumed. Thankfully, there's an appliance for that. The Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier is a HEPA filter that we've spent time testing and reviewing. It's one of the best value, cost-effective filters we've seen, and includes a washable pre-filter that will keep larger items like pet hair off the true HEPA filter component. Get it for 36% off now at Amazon.

$159.99 at Amazon (Save $90)

3. Novete 5-Liter Countertop Dishwasher

This countertop diswasher freshens small cookware with ease at this Prime Day discount.

For those with less kitchen space, the Novete countertop dishwasher can refresh your cookware as well as any heftier appliance. Typically listed for $419.99, this cube-shaped cleaner with a five-liter water tank can be yours for $309.99 thanks to a 14% discount and an additional $50 coupon. Novete says the dishwasher can be supported by connecting a line to a faucet or by filling its water tank separately. It also has five wash cycles and a dry mode to keep your pots, pans and cutlery clean.

$309.99 with on-page coupon (Save $110)

➤Amazon Prime Day tech deals: Upgrade and save with the best early Amazon Prime Day tech deals from Apple, JBL and GoPro

4. Whynter ARC-14S Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner

Stay cool this summer with this Whynter portable air conditioner on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

If you need to move the cool air around your house this summer, the Whynter ARC-14S can get it done with ease. Normally priced at $599.99, this portable air conditioner is on sale for 17% off at $499. We ranked the Whynter as one of our favorite portable air conditioners for having a solid cooling performance within 20 minutes. It's also made from eco-friendly parts, making it safer to be in use at home.

$499 at Amazon (Save $100.99)

5. Cuisinart RPB-100 16-Ounce EvolutionX Cordless Rechargeable Compact Blender

Make your morning blend better with this Cuisinart blender now available at Prime Day pricing.

For all the juicers and smoothie fans needing an easier time getting their favorite blends made, the Cuisinart RPB-100 EvolutionX blender is a great addition to the kitchen. As our all-time favorite portable blender, the 16-ounce appliance wowed our testers with how well it sliced and diced ice, nuts and other essential ingredients in such a sleek package. It can work on its own battery for 22 minutes per charge and comes with a travel lid that snaps right onto its blender cup. Get it for 13% off at $69.95 ahead of Amazon Prime Day!

$69.95 at Amazon (Save $10)

6. Shark RV1001AE IQ Self-Empty XL Robot Vacuum

This Shark robot vacuum has super advanced smart tech to make cleaning easier and it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Get your housecleaning done without lifting a finger by putting the Shark RV1001AE IQ XL robot vacuum on your floor. Normally priced at $599.99, this self-emptying appliance is now available for half off at $299.99. Shark says the RV's charging base can hold up to 45 days worth of dirt emptied into it entirely through the built-in tech of the robot vacuum. Said technology can map the rooms its cleans for memory, be controlled via voice command or smartphone and has a self-cleaning brushroll that digs deep into solid floors and carpets.

$299.99 at Amazon (Save $300)

Here's the deal: Subscribe to our Perks and Rec newsletter for daily savings on all the things you want and need.

7. GE 5.3-Quart Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer

Bakers rejoice with this GE Tilt-Head mixer on sale for Prime Day pricing today.

Get your cakes and cookies ready with less hassle by adding the GE tilt-head electric stand mixer to your kitchen. Typically listed for $299, you can get the appliance with a 5.3-quart bowl included for as low as $133.79 thanks to a hefty 55% discount ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023. GE says the mixer has seven speed settings and a 350-watt motor to handle the heftiest batches you need baked. You can add and access that batch easier thanks to the mixer's tilt-back head that also automatically secures when closed back down.

From $133.79 at Amazon (Save $100 to $165.21)

8. Levoit Core 400S

The Levoit Core 400S is a compact way to keep rooms fresh at a Prime Day discount.

Save yourself from annoying allergens with the Levoit Core 400S air purifier. Normally priced at $219.99, you can get the cone-shaped appliance in your preferred room for $194.99 thanks to a $25 coupon on the product page. Levoit says the Core 400S uses a three-stage filtration system to purify rooms up to 990 square feet in 30 minutes. It specifically traps viruses, bacteria, pollen, dust and pet dander all while running at super-quiet sound levels.

$194.99 with on-page coupon (Save $25)

9. ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

Get the ThisWorx car vacuum for under $25 ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Looking for a way to get rid of all that beach sand in your car? Consider the ThisWorx car vacuum cleaner, down from $39.99 to as low as $24.16 when you click the on-page coupon. Ranking as one of our favorite portable car vacuums, this customer-favorite vacuum is super lightweight and comes with three attachments to make cleaning even the hardest-to-reach areas a breeze. You can get the power of the cleaner via a 16-foot power cord that connects to a 12-volt AUX outlet.

From $24.16 with on-page coupon (Save $12 to $15.83)

10. Ninja 5.5-Quart Max XL Air Fryer

Cooking has never been easier than with a Ninja air fryer on sale for Amazon Prime Day.

Save time on cooking and clean-up in the kitchen with the Ninja Max XL air fryer. Typically listed for $169.99, this 5.5-quart cooker is now available for 12% off at $149.99. Ninja ranks highly among the best air fryers we've ever tested for how user-friendly they are and the multiple functions available in their designs. The Max XL is no exception, with seven different cooking programs and the ability to deliver 450 degrees of superheated air to cook foods up to 30% faster.

$149.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

➤Rare deal: Get a Reviewed-approved iPad for under $250 with this early Amazon Prime Day deal

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members. Each year, the sale is met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones, robot vacuums, air fryers and so much more. The exclusive two-day sale is available to both new and existing Prime members. Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, you can sign up today to start saving.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon recently announced that the official dates for the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale will be Tuesday, July 11 and Wednesday, July 12. We'll be keeping track of all the best early Amazon Prime Day deals leading up to the event and live-tracking the savings throughout the sale.

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is a 48-hour shopping event. Although the deals are usually only available for two days, the sale is one of the best opportunities to score must-have gadgets and home goods with the best discounts.

Do you need an Amazon Prime membership to shop Prime Day deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. The event features the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop for these amazing deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today.

What should I buy during Amazon Prime Day?

If you've been waiting for deep discounts on TVs, laptops, kitchen appliances or robot vacuums, Amazon Prime Day has rare discounts on thousands of Reviewed-approved products. In years past, Amazon Prime Day has offered impressive savings on big-ticket items, making it the perfect time to invest in new gadgets and home essentials. If you're looking to elevate your at-home entertainment setup, we suggest shopping for deals on top-rated smart TVs. Meanwhile, if you want to cook up restaurant-quality dishes at home, look to markdowns on customer-favorite air fryers and pressure cookers.

How much does Amazon Prime cost?

A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon Prime Day: Shop the best appliance deals on Keurig, GE and more