Upgrade your home with early Labor Day appliance sales at Lowe's, Samsung, Wayfair

Save big on the best appliances at Samsung, Wayfair and more ahead of Labor Day 2023.

Labor Day 2023 isn't here quite yet, but there are still plenty of early holiday deals you can shop today. If you want first dibs on the best early Labor Day deals head to Lowe's, Samsung and The Home Depot for savings on powerful washing machines, spacious refrigerators and more.

Shop early Labor Day deals at Lowe's

Right now, you can get top-rated appliances from some of our favorite online retailers with speedy shipping and detailed insight on each device. Better still, some of those appliances are available at their lowest prices of the year. Check out the best appliance sales ahead of Labor Day to find home essentials at prices that won't break your budget.

Featured Labor Day appliance deals

Whirlpool 7-Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer

Whirlpool 7-Cubic-Foot Electric Dryer

Get this spacious dryer for under $500.

$498 at Lowe's (Save $201)

Never worry about damp clothes out of the laundry room again by grabbing the Whirlpool 7-cubic-foot electric dryer. Typically listed for $699, Lowe's has the appliance on sale for $201 off at $498 thanks to early Labor Day pricing. Lowe's says the laundry essential has plenty of room for bigger loads that can run for up to 90 minutes. You don't always have to wait that long as the dryer comes with an AutoDry system that automatically senses when your load is totally dry and a Wrinkle Shield option to keep your business clothes looking sharp.

Frigidaire Four-Piece Appliance Package

Frigidaire Four-Piece Appliance Package

Save over $1,000 with this appliance package deal.

$2,786 at AJ Madison (Save $1,150)

Why pick up one appliance when you could stock up on a whole suite? If your kitchen is due for an upgrade, check out this Frigidaire package deal from AJ Madison, which allows you to pick up a fridge, electric range, dishwasher and microwave for just $2,786, or $1,150 off its retail price.

The best Labor Day appliance sales available now

Lowe's

Lowe's has plenty of great Labor Day appliance deals, including this Hisense bottom-freezer refrigerator.

Not only can you find outdoor tools at Lowe's, but it's also home to excellent appliance deals ahead of Labor Day 2023. You can find great home devices, like the Hisense 17.2-cubic-foot bottom-freezer refrigerator. Typically listed for $999, Lowe's has the counter-depth kitchen essential for as low as $899 thanks to a $100 price cut. Lowe's says the fridge comes with a full-width pantry drawer and a gallon-sized door bin for more all-around storage. You won't have trouble finding anything in the fridge thanks to its inner LED lighting.

Shop early Labor Day deals at Lowe's

The Home Depot

The Home Depot has a wide range of appliances on sale ahead of Labor Day.

The Home Depot has plenty of quality devices on sale for prior to Labor Day. A great place to start is with the Samsung 5-cubic-foot top load washer, normally priced at $899 but now on sale for 22% off at $698. Home Depot says the washer features an EZ Access tub that's both shallow enough to reach and spacious enough for big loads of clothes. The washer even cleans itself with the Self Clean+ function that refreshes itself every 20 cycles.

Shop early Labor Day deals at The Home Depot

Best Buy

Store your cooking essentials in this Whirlpool fridge on sale at Best Buy.

Though known for tech savings, Best Buy is also home to plenty of discounts on powerful appliances for Labor Day 2023. If you're shopping in bulk, you can save an extra 10% when you buy three or more KitchenAid appliances. This includes the Whirlpool 24.6-cubic-foot side-by-side refrigerator on sale for as low as $1,299.99 thanks to a $320 price cut. Best Buy says the stainless-steel kitchen essential features frameless glass shelves, adjustable gallon storage bins and a can caddy so you can store food and drinks however you want. Not only is the stainless-steel finish fingerprint-resistant, but the front also features a built-in ice and water maker with EveryDrop water filtration for a fresh drink anytime you want.

Shop early Labor Day deals at Best Buy

Samsung

Keep your cutlery clean with this Samsung dishwasher on sale ahead of Labor Day.

Samsung is behind some of the best appliances on the market and you can get them for Labor Day prices at the developer's main site. One great pick to grab is the brand's 44dBA StormWash+ dishwasher on sale for as much as $110 off at $989 in black stainless steel. Samsung says the kitchen cleaner gets its name from the StormWash technology that cleans pots, plates and cutlery at multiple angles. You'll also enjoy the AutoRelease door that opens automatically at the end of a cycle to circulate air into its tub all while not hearing a thing thanks to its whisper-quiet sound output.

Shop early Labor Day deals at Samsung

AJ Madison

Update your kitchen with this electric range on sale at AJ Madison for Labor Day 2023.

Revamp your kitchen by shopping appliances available for up to 40% off at AJ Madison's Labor Day sale. Those savings apply to a whole set of kitchen devices, like a Frigidaire 4-piece package available for $2,786 thanks to a 29% discount. The collection includes a 36-inch side-by-side refrigerator, a 30-inch electric range, a 24-inch full console dishwasher and a 30-inch over-the-range microwave. All four of those items come with a sleek design and user-friendly controls.

Shop early Labor Day deals at AJ Madison

Appliances Connection

Appliances Connection has plenty of great home essentials on sale, like this Beko dishwasher.

If a good deal is in a name, Appliances Connection has some amazing discounts on every device you need for your home at up 50% off. For example, there's the Beko 24-inch built-in dishwasher on sale for 30% off at $549. This particular model is our favorite affordable dishwasher for using less water and being more energy-efficient than the average kitchen cleaner. Its upper rack features different tines for multiple dishes and offers an angled height adjustment that makes more space for dinnerware in need of a shine for Labor Day and beyond.

Shop early Labor Day deals at Appliances Connection

Wayfair

Wayfair is home to great appliances, like this laundry bundle, on sale to protect your budget this Labor Day.

Though known for furniture and home decorations, Wayfair can also offer great appliance sales to help make your shopping easier. You can even get appliance bundles, like this GE stackable washer and dryer set available for $1,894 thanks to a 30% discount. The bundle includes a five-cubic-foot smart front load washer and a 7.8-cubic-foot electric dryer both with built-in Wi-Fi and intuitive controls. The set is currently available in stylish Sapphire Blue to make your laundry room stand out more.

Shop early Labor Day deals at Wayfair

Maytag

Maytag offers great discounts on quality appliances, like this pet-owner friendly washer.

Save big on high-quality appliances at Maytag this Labor Day 2023. For example, the brand's Pet Pro top load washer is available for up to $230 off at $849. We named the laundry essential one of the best top-load agitator washers we've ever tested (especially for pet owners) thanks to the filter inside the machine's pole agitator that collects pet hair during a wash. It also comes with solid stain-fighting power, a built-in faucet and a slow-close lid to prevent slams.

Shop early Labor Day deals at Maytag

When is Labor Day 2023?

Labor Day is set for Monday, September 4. The federal holiday is observed annually on the first Monday of September. Labor Day has unofficially become known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials, appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What is Labor Day?

Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. With roots dating back to the late nineteenth century, the holiday is often celebrated with parades and parties. The annual holiday always falls in early September, and as such has also become known as the unofficial end of summer.

When do Labor Day deals start?

The first Labor Day deals are here. Right now, we are already seeing early Labor Day deals on mattresses, tech and more. We expect to see even more Labor Day deals and sales drop throughout August. With the federal holiday set for Monday, September 4, most Labor Day deals will be live by Friday, September 1.

What are the best deals on Labor Day?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung, Apple, All-Clad and more ahead of the Black Friday 2023 shopping rush. Right now, you can shop tons of early Labor Day deals on home appliances, furniture, back-to-school essentials and electronics.

Where should I shop for Labor Day appliance sales?

There are a number of retailers and brands offering appliances for wallet-friendly prices ahead of Labor Day. If you want something that's powerful with a touch of style, Samsung has plenty of top-rated devices for your kitchen and laundry room in chic designs. You can also head to Lowe's for super-affordable appliances that are sure to spruce up your interiors and add convenience to your life. Whatever your preference, you won't be struggling to find great appliance deals as the summer winds down.

