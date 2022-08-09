U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,122.47
    -17.59 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,774.41
    -58.13 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,493.93
    -150.53 (-1.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,912.89
    -28.31 (-1.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.62
    -0.14 (-0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,811.50
    +6.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    20.52
    -0.09 (-0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0221
    +0.0026 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7970
    +0.0320 (+1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2073
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1100
    +0.1370 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,118.59
    -847.46 (-3.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    536.78
    -20.57 (-3.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,488.15
    +5.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,999.96
    -249.28 (-0.88%)
     

Upgrade your internet with AT&T Fiber and get a $200 Visa reward card for free

Elsie Boskamp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
·2 min read
Signing up for AT&amp;T Fiber internet gets you faster web connections and, for a limited time, Visa rewards.
Signing up for AT&T Fiber internet gets you faster web connections and, for a limited time, Visa rewards.

The best way to avoid seeing the dreaded spinning wheel while browsing the internet is by upgrading to a faster internet plan. AT&T Fiber plans offer speedy connection and right now, a bonus gift for new customers!

Visa gift card with select purchases

Right now, newcomers can scoop a Visa gift card valued from $150 to $200 when they purchase an AT&T Fiber internet plan with speeds of 300 megabits per second or higher. That means, with eligible plans starting at just $55 per month, you can enjoy 12 months of fast internet for less than $660 and snag a $150 credit, too. If you select the one gigabyte-per-second plan, you'll get a $200 reward card for annual internet speed at less than $1,000 annually.

Last chance: Reserve your next Samsung Galaxy device and earn up to $200 in Samsung credit

Walmart summer deals: Save up to 20% on patio furniture, grills and more

All-Clad VIP Factory sale: Get up to 71% off pots and pans

While the deal isn't available for residents of select multi-dwelling units, many new customers in areas served by AT&T can snag the savings—just enter your address to confirm your eligibility. Once you purchase and activate a qualifying plan, AT&T will send you an email with redemption requirements and you'll receive your Visa reward card within four weeks.

Enjoy fast and reliable internet and get a $200 Visa gift card for free when you sign up for an eligible AT&amp;T Fiber plan today.
Enjoy fast and reliable internet and get a $200 Visa gift card for free when you sign up for an eligible AT&T Fiber plan today.

If you're after the best bandwidth and download speeds, try the AT&T Fiber 1 gigabyte per second internet plan, available for $80 per month. This unlimited-data internet plan is designed to power smart homes with upload speeds that are up to 25 times faster than cable, according to the brand. Better still, the plan also comes with AT&T Internet Security for better protection of your personal information online.

Meanwhile, for a budget-friendly option, you can sign up for the AT&T Fiber 300 megabits per second plan for just $55 per month. This plan also includes AT&T Internet Security and is designed to power up to ten devices at once.

Whether you need a fast internet connection to run your home office or quick download speeds to stream the latest trending Netflix series, AT&T has all your browsing needs covered with deals on Fiber internet plans. Shop eligible plans today to stay connected and scoop a $200 gift card for free.

AT&T Fiber internet deals from $55 per month

