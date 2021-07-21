U.S. markets close in 2 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,352.53
    +29.47 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,765.07
    +253.08 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,593.96
    +95.08 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.57
    +41.28 (+1.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.29
    +3.09 (+4.60%)
     

  • Gold

    1,803.30
    -8.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.27
    +0.27 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1802
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2900
    +0.0810 (+6.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3717
    +0.0090 (+0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.2900
    +0.4300 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    32,140.58
    +2,487.87 (+8.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    775.83
    +56.57 (+7.86%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,998.28
    +117.15 (+1.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,548.00
    +159.84 (+0.58%)
     

Upgrade launches a credit card with bitcoin rewards

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

Fintech startup Upgrade is launching a new credit card today. The Upgrade Bitcoin Rewards Card is a classic Visa credit card that works across the Visa network. But you get 1.5% in bitcoin rewards when you make payments.

Upgrade isn’t the first company to announce a credit card with bitcoin rewards — but it’s the first one that is generally available. If your application is approved, you can start using the virtual card immediately.

BlockFi announced its own credit card with bitcoin rewards in December 2020. Gemini followed suit quickly after. But those cards are still not generally available. A couple of weeks ago, BlockFi started inviting people on its waitlist. So a general rollout should come sooner rather than later.

As for the Upgrade Bitcoin Rewards Card, the company offers credit lines from $500 to $25,000 depending on your credit score. It works with Apple Pay and Google Pay. Like other Upgrade credit cards, there are no monthly fees, late fees or returned payment fees.

Image Credits: Upgrade

Essentially, this new card works pretty much like Upgrade’s existing credit card. But instead of getting 1.5% cash back on all purchases, you get 1.5% back in bitcoin — there’s no specific category, no
partner retailer, no point system. It’s a straightforward, uncapped cash back program.

While you get rates that range between 8.99% and 29.99%, Upgrade encourages you to combine monthly charges into installment plans that you can pay back over 24 to 60 months. Once you’ve done that, you pay equal monthly payments at a fixed rate.

"Upgrade Card is already delivering over $3 billion in annualized credit to consumers," co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche said in a statement. "Starting today, anyone can apply for an Upgrade Bitcoin Rewards Card and enjoy the same affordable and responsible credit as with any Upgrade Card, plus the potential upside and fun of owning bitcoin."

The company has partnered with NYDIG for the bitcoin rewards. Right now, you can’t do much with your bitcoins. You can choose to hold them or sell them. There’s no way to transfer your bitcoins to another wallet for instance. If you choose to sell your rewards, there’s a 1.5% transaction fee.

It’s also worth noting that this card isn’t available in all 50 states. Customers in Hawaii, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia can’t order a Upgrade Bitcoin Rewards Card at the moment.

Once again, Upgrade is diversifying its portfolio of products as a top-of-the-funnel strategy. By diversifying its credit card offering, it’ll lead to more personal loans down the road.

To be fair, Upgrade encourages you to pay down your debt as you receive your rewards when you make your monthly balance payments. But Upgrade wants to own the customer relationship so that you’ll think about them whenever you need a personal loan.

Upgrade adds rewards program to its credit card

Upgrade launches checking accounts and debit cards

Recommended Stories

  • Buyers camp out at San Francisco Best Buy for PC graphic card

    "It's worth it. It's a good feeling, I made it to my destination," said one customer who came from San Jose to score the RTX 30-series graphic card.

  • Damien Hirst’s New NFTs Could Fetch $20 Million as the Art World Goes Crypto

    The British artist plans to sell 10,000 NFTs for $2,000 each, capitalizing on a thriving market for digital tokens and cryptocurrencies.

  • Apple's AirPods Max drop to $455 at Amazon

    Save big on Apple's AirPods Max wireless headphones at Amazon, where you can grab a pair for $455.

  • PC Game Removes Denuvo DRM Before It Even Launches

    Humankind, one of my most anticipated games of 2021, was going to have Denuvo acting as its digital rights management (DRM). But after its developers found that it was impacting performance, they took it straight out.

  • Bitcoin Futures Positions at 2-Month High as Traders Go Short

    A combination of falling price and rising open interest is said to signal bearish conviction on the part of bitcoin futures traders.

  • As Bike Sales Fall, Peloton Jumps On UnitedHealth Fitness Class Deal

    Upscale fitness bike maker Peloton will offer fitness classes to UnitedHealth members. PTON stock jumped.

  • Amazon's New MMO Is Killing Some High-End PC Graphics Cards

    Amazon Games’ oft-delayed MMO New World launched its closed beta yesterday ahead of its August 31 launch. Thousands of players clogged the servers of the historical fantasy game, causing long login queues across all game worlds. Some players got a lot more than they bargained for, however, as reports came in of high-end, hard-to-find EVGA RTX 3090 video cards going dead while playing the game.

  • Why NIO Stock Dropped and Then Recovered Today

    Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) has a market cap of more than $70 billion, so a small percentage move in the stock isn't overly impactful. The initial drop might have been in response to news that the company's vice president for software product management was leaving to work for General Motors (NYSE: GM). Rachad Youssef has become chief product officer for GM's BrightDrop EV subsidiary, effective immediately.

  • 'Buy The Dip' Investors Pile Into These 6 Stocks For Fast Gains

    S&P 500 investors are bravely buying dips following sell-offs like never before. And they're showing some of their favorites.

  • We have $8 million saved for retirement, are in our early 50s and want to retire early, but are worried about healthcare expenses — what can we do?

    Congratulations on amassing such a robust retirement nest egg — $8 million is a true feat. Oftentimes, when I respond to letters like yours, where the person has millions of dollars saved, I get feedback from other readers who are frustrated because they think all that money will make retirement an absolute breeze. The truth is, the money definitely helps — there’s no question about it — but if you don’t have the right plans and protections in place, or you don’t keep to some sort of reasonable budget that allows you to live within your means, you could be at risk of falling short in your retirement too.

  • Why Sleep Number Stock Tanked 17% at the Open Today

    Shares of the bed and sleep product maker reported earnings and, despite a brightened outlook, investors didn't like the news. Here's a look.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The well-known ETF money manager is making the most of the market correction in some of her more-dynamic growth stocks. Let's check out her shopping list.

  • 4 Dow Stocks With 48% to 58% Upside, According to Wall Street

    For the past 125 years, arguably no stock index has been more widely followed than the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI). The Dow Jones, which is comprised of 30 profitable, time-tested, multinational businesses, has become a barometer to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market. Wall Street's high-water one-year price target for each of the following four Dow stocks implies upside ranging from 48% to as much as 58%.

  • Is the Worst Over for Lemonade?

    Insurer Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) had a dramatic debut year on the stock market. Investors were impressed with Lemonade's disruptive model early on, but a poor first quarter had them running for the hills. Lemonade isn't the only insurance company using artificial intelligence (AI), but AI isn't just an add-on -- it's how the company collects data from users and then analyzes it to quote policies and process claims, which can be approved in as little as one second.

  • 3 Reasons IBM Is a Top Dividend Stock After Reporting Q2 2021 Earnings

    The old-school tech titan posted very modest overall revenue growth during the second quarter of 2021, but an acceleration in its cloud computing business led by its flagship Red Hat, which it acquired back in 2019. Here are three reasons IBM is a top dividend stock to buy right now. IBM's total revenue was up just 3% year over year in Q2 to $18.7 billion.

  • Impact of Disney+, streaming services on Netflix has been ‘vastly overplayed’: analyst

    Bank of America’s Nat Schindler joins Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman to discuss Netflix’s mixed Q2 earnings, the company’s expansion into video games, and the state of streaming.

  • JPMorgan Entices Dimon to Stick Around With Surprise Award

    (Bloomberg) -- Jamie Dimon’s five-year retirement joke just got serious.The billionaire chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co. was granted a special gift to persuade him to lead the biggest U.S. lender for another “significant number of years.” He was awarded 1.5 million stock appreciation rights, which are like options and will let him capture a profit if the stock price rises in the coming years.At 65, Dimon is the only sitting bank CEO who led a major firm through the financial crisi

  • Why Plug Power Stock Is Popping Today

    After rising more than 3% yesterday, shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) are continuing to bounce higher today, climbing 3.2% as of 11:05 a.m. EDT. With no news coming out of the company, the stock's movement is likely a reflection of investors who are bullish on fuel cells reacting to news from one of Plug Power's peers, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE). Unfazed by Morgan Stanley reducing Plug Power's price target yesterday, shareholders seem to be celebrating the collaboration that Bloom Energy announced today, recognizing it as an auspicious sign for all fuel cell companies.

  • Netflix down after reporting mixed Q2 earnings

    Netflix reported mixed quarterly earnings. The company posted revenue of $7.34B and an EPS of $2.97 vs. the street estimated revenue of $7.32B and an estimated EPS of $3.14. Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down the key metrics.

  • Should I Buy Transocean Ltd (RIG)?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]