U.S. markets open in 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,857.75
    +16.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,234.00
    +362.00 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,435.00
    -11.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,823.50
    +13.60 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.33
    +1.42 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,664.60
    -4.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.47
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0001
    -0.0086 (-0.85%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0280
    +0.0130 (+0.32%)
     

  • Vix

    27.42
    -1.04 (-3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1592
    -0.0029 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0420
    -0.3180 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,706.22
    +159.29 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.50
    +15.92 (+3.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,055.31
    -0.76 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,345.24
    -86.60 (-0.32%)
     

Upgrade Launches High Yield Savings Account Offering 3.50% APY

·2 min read

Upgrade utilizes new process and technology to deliver higher yields to consumers

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Upgrade, Inc. , a Fintech company that offers affordable and responsible credit, mobile banking, and payment products to everyday consumers, announced today that it launched Premier Savings, a high-yield savings account that offers 3.50% annual percentage yield (APY) to consumers.

Upgrade Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Upgrade, Inc.)
Upgrade Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Upgrade, Inc.)

The average savings account interest rate in the US was 0.21% as of October 17, 2022 (FDIC National Rates). At 3.50% APY, Premier Savings delivers a yield that is over 16 times the national average.

"Our mission is to help consumers move in the right direction with responsible financial products that put more money in their pockets," said Upgrade co-founder and CEO Renaud Laplanche. "Premier Savings achieves this goal with an exceptional APY coupled with no account fees or transfer fees, truly delivering outstanding value to consumers."

Upgrade was named earlier this month the fastest-growing U.S. credit card by outstanding balance among the top 50 U.S. credit card issuers according to the Nilson Report. Premier Savings, however, is not limited to Upgrade Card customers. It offers full interoperability with thousands of U.S. banks, and users can request same-day transfers to and from any bank, either online or using their Upgrade app.

Premier Savings accounts are available in all 50 states and require a minimum balance of $1,000 to earn an APY of 3.50%.

About Upgrade

Upgrade has delivered over $19 billion in affordable and responsible credit to everyday consumers through cards and loans since its inception in 2017. Upgrade was ranked #1 in the Financial Times' list of   Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas in 2021. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with an operations center in Phoenix, Arizona, a technology center in Montreal, Canada, and a regional office in Atlanta, Georgia. Upgrade is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Cross River Bank, a New Jersey State Chartered Commercial Bank, Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender. Loans and credit lines are issued by Cross River Bank and/or Blue Ridge Bank, a nationally chartered commercial bank, Member FDIC. Upgrade Card is issued by Sutton Bank, Member FDIC, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Rewardsassociated with the Upgrade Card, when applicable, are provided by Upgrade, Inc. More information is available at: https://www.upgrade.com.

Follow Us on Social Media:

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upgrade-launches-high-yield-savings-account-offering-3-50-apy-301660474.html

SOURCE Upgrade, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Meta Platforms Saving AMD and Nvidia Investors?

    Today's video focuses on how Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) could benefit from Meta Platforms' (NASDAQ: META) huge push into artificial intelligence. Many might believe that Nvidia only has one solution for the data center market, but this video will show various solutions Nvidia provides.

  • What to expect from Amazon’s Q3 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Garfinkle previews Amazon earnings and discusses the latest news from the unionization push.

  • Elon Musk Is In Twitter’s Office and Will Address Staff Friday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk made his presence felt at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters Wednesday, posting a video clip of himself walking into the offices carrying a kitchen sink and changing his public profile descriptor to “Chief Twit.” He’s due to address staff Friday, the closing deadline for his planned $44 billion deal to take the company private.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS

  • This Monster Dividend Stock Continues to Give Investors Big Raises

    One factor driving Energy Transfer's high yield is a steady stream of big-time raises over the past year. Energy Transfer recently declared its latest cash distribution to investors. The new quarterly distribution is more than 70% above what Energy Transfer paid in the year-ago quarter.

  • Why is Meta stock tanking? 'The wrong number at the wrong time,' analyst explains

    Where is the belt tightening at the struggling Meta?

  • Gutsy Investors Load Up On 10 Stocks In Sudden $2.4 Trillion Rally

    Many S&P 500 investors are still hiding from the bear. But some are stepping in front of what they think is a moneymaking moment.

  • Google stock is ‘screamingly cheap’ — and it could get cheaper, analyst says

    Independent Wealth Solutions Management Paul Meeks joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss tech earnings and how they are weighing on markets, macro headwinds, investing in the tech space, post-COVID PC demand, and the outlook for Meta.

  • Novavax (NVAX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Novavax (NVAX) closed at $22.81, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day.

  • Shopify Earnings Beat, Revenue Growth Re-accelerates

    E-commerce firm Shopify reported a smaller-than-expected Q3 loss while revenue topped estimates and re-accelerated after 6 quarters of slowing growth.

  • I Bonds identity, account issues become headache for last-minute buyers

    Many savers will buy I Bonds in late October in a last-minute crush to lock up extraordinary rates. But some savers will face unexpected glitches.

  • Why IBM Is a Good Long-Term Investment

    The veteran tech giant completed a transformation of its business last year, and is now on a path of revenue growth.

  • 10 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 best shipping and container stocks to buy now. To skip our analysis of the recent market trends and activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Shipping and Container Stocks to Buy Now. The shipping and container companies play an important role […]

  • Meta Plunges 20% as Zuckerberg Seeks ‘Patience’ on Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Meta Platforms Inc. plunged more than 20% in premarket trading after Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg asked investors for patience with the social-media giant’s swelling investments in unproven bets at an already-challenging time for digital-advertising companies.Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitUS Warns South African Economic Hub May Be Terror TargetBlinken Warns of

  • Boeing stock nosedives amid earnings miss

    Boeing is having its worst day since May as shares plunge following its earnings miss.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • Adding $200 to These 4 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    Since each of the major U.S. stock indexes hit their respective all-time highs between the midpoint of November 2021 and the first week of January 2022, they've all plunged into a bear market. The Nasdaq Composite has fared the worst, with a peak-to-trough decline of as much as 38%. Over short time frames, bear markets can be unnerving.

  • Investors five-year losses continue as Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) dips a further 3.9% this week, earnings continue to decline

    Statistically speaking, long term investing is a profitable endeavour. But no-one is immune from buying too high. For...

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Insufficient Growth At Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Hampers Share Price

    Pfizer Inc.'s ( NYSE:PFE ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 8.8x might make it look like a buy right now compared...

  • AutoNation reports lower profit, sets up $1 billion in buybacks

    Automotive retailer AutoNation, Inc reported third quarter adjusted net income fell by 7%, largely because of lower used vehicle profits, but the company said it plans up to $1 billion in new share repurchases reflecting strong cash flow. AutoNation said third quarter, same-store used vehicle gross profits fell by nearly 22% in the quarter from a year ago. AutoNation reported net income of $6.31 a share and revenue of $6.39 billion, up less than 1% from a year ago.