Get an upgrade for Prime Day with laptop deals from Amazon, Walmart and more before Black Friday

Update your computer power with these Prime Day laptop deals to skip the Black Friday shopping rush.

We're just one week away from Amazon's Prime Early Access event and some sales are already in swing. If you're a tech junkie looking to get a brand-new laptop without breaking the bank, Amazon has plenty of high-quality options for rock-bottom prices. Even better, the likes of Best Buy and Walmart also have laptop deals worthy of the coming sequel to Prime Day so there are multiple ways to save big before Black Friday.

You can find deals on some of the best laptops in the business, including the Samsung Chromebook 4. This powerful laptop is currently on sale for 46% off at Amazon, available for just $125.25. It's lightweight, slim and boasts a 12.5-hour battery life so you can work or play all day long.

Below, check out the top laptops on sale right now so you can score the best cheap computer and get all the info you need to shop for these tech essentials.

The 5 best early October Prime Day laptop deals

Amazon laptop deals

Whether you're a Prime member or not, you can find plenty of amazing deals on laptops at Amazon. For instance, you can get the best laptop we've ever tested, the 2020 MacBook Air, for less than $850 thanks to an active discount and an additional $100 coupon applied at checkout.

Best Buy laptop deals

Know for its bevy of tech devices, Best Buy also has laptops on sale from a variety of developers. Whether you need the wide screen of an Acer or the touchscreen interface of a Dell, this tech retailer has you covered at prices as low as $299.99.

Get the wide view of an Acer Aspire 3 laptop for a Prime Day-worthy price at Best Buy today.

HP laptop deals

You don't have to look far for great deals on HP laptops. In fact, you can go right to the developer's website for up to 67% off select laptops! Shop fast though, as these devices go out of stock quickly.

HP makes some of the best laptops on the market and, in honor of Prime Day, you can shop major savings on select computers right now.

Walmart laptop deals

You can find much more than home essentials at Walmart. There are dozens of laptops on sale, some for as low as $98! Check out some great picks below.

Walmart is one of many saving spots to find deals on great laptops in time for Prime Day.

What is the Prime Early Access sale?

The Prime Early Access sale is Amazon's second Prime Day-level deals event of the year. It falls on Tuesday, October 11 and Wednesday, October 12 and is expected to have spectacular deals, similar to the first Amazon Prime Day held in July. Gear up for discounts on everything from fashion, tech, appliances and more and get a head start on all your holiday shopping during the sitewide sale. As with the first Prime Day, this sale is exclusive to new and existing Prime members. Luckily, there's still plenty of time to sign up for a membership so you can enjoy the incredible early Black Friday deals.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

The Prime Early Access sale starts on Tuesday, October 11 and will run through Wednesday, October 12 this year.

Do I need to be a Prime member to shop on Amazon Prime Day?

To shop the Prime Early Access sale you will need an Amazon Prime membership. Like Amazon Prime Day, the Prime Early Access sale is exclusive to Prime members—hence the event featuring the best deals for those with a Prime subscription. If you're not a Prime member, you can shop these amazing early Black Friday deals by signing up for an Amazon Prime free trial or a Prime membership today. A standard Amazon Prime membership will run you $14.99 per month, or $139 for a one-year subscription. Meanwhile, students and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for Prime for up to 50% off.

However, Prime member or not, you can still shop competing Prime Day deals from superstores like Walmart, Target and more with no membership required.

Are Prime Day deals better than Black Friday deals?

We're gearing up for plenty of Black Friday-level deals during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day in October. The Prime Early Access sale is a golden opportunity to take on all your holiday shopping needs before the huge Black Friday rush. Amazon Prime Day discounts are expected to be just as good as Black Friday deals, with savings across all categories including tech, fashion, appliances and more. Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership or even a free 30-day trial ahead of the Early Access sale and avoid the shopping strain later in the winter.

What are the best laptops to buy?

It depends on what you're looking for. While the MacBook Air (from $849) was our top choice for the best overall laptop, we've also ranked laptops from HP and Asus as top-of-the-line. We can also recommend a variety of Chromebooks, with our pick for the best choices from Lenovo, Acer and Google.

If you're on a budget, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434TA-DSM4 is down to $347 right now at Amazon—a $172.99 markdown. We're fans of its stellar and sleek build quality, which rivals that of laptops twice its price, and excellent battery life. Its trackpad can be less responsive, but it's still an excellent value.

If you've got a student to shop for this holiday season, the 2021 16-Inch MacBook Pro, down from $2,499 to just $2,099 at Amazon, is a great addition to anyone's educational tools. The 2021 model is another one of our favorite laptops for its spectacular 14-hour battery life and positive user experience. The 2021 model has a battery life of up to 21 hours and its M1 Pro processing chip promises faster performance.

