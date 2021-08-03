U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,423.15
    +35.99 (+0.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,116.40
    +278.24 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,761.29
    +80.23 (+0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,223.58
    +8.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.41
    -0.15 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    -0.40 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1872
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1760
    +0.0020 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3919
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0040
    -0.0460 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,435.91
    -979.52 (-2.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.35
    -15.09 (-1.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Upgraded News of Automatic Optical Inspection Market: Sales Growth is Expected to be Worth $894.39 Million by 2024

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automatic Optical Inspection Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Automatic Optical Inspection Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

The automatic optical inspection market size has the potential to grow by USD 894.39 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth.

Request free sample pages of the latest version

Data Insights


Market Segmentations

Automatic Optical Inspection Market

Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

COVID-19 Impact

Covers

Industry


Segments

2D AOI systems

Industrials

-

Type

3D AOI systems








Vendors

Offerings

Region


GÖPEL electronic GmbH

Automatic optical inspection tool

APAC

will offer 65% of the growth opportunity





Koh Young Technology Inc.,

Automatic optical inspection tool










Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Get a FREE Sample of the Latest Version Report Now!

Global AOI system market is driven by the growing use of smart manufacturing technologies and processes. Smart manufacturing uses advanced computer controls, which imbibe a high level of quality and adaptability in manufacturing processes. Moreover, companies operating in the electronic industry are focusing on the use of advanced manufacturing processes to address the growing complexities, as well as the compliance and customization requirements. Additionally, factors such as globalization and increasing customer expectation for high-quality products have encouraged electronics manufacturers to adopt smart manufacturing. The incorporation of advanced manufacturing processes by electronics manufacturers will significantly influence the growth of the automatic optical inspection market during the forecast period.

Key Benefits

  • Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior

  • Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments

  • Instant acces to 17000+ market research reports with free trial upon registration

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Automatic Optical Inspection Companies:

  • GÖPEL electronic GmbH

  • Koh Young Technology Inc.

  • Mek Europe BV

  • Mirtec Co. Ltd.

  • Mycronic AB

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The 3D automated optical inspection equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 390.96 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in the year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Inspection Equipment Market in APAC: This market research study identifies Gardien, Manncorp, Nordson, OMRON, and Vision Engineering as the leading players in the printed circuit board (PCB) inspection equipment market in APAC. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41165

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upgraded-news-of-automatic-optical-inspection-market-sales-growth-is-expected-to-be-worth-894-39-million-by-2024--301346628.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Wealthy Clients Clamor for Backdoor Roth IRAs. Advisors May Want to Keep that Door Shut.

    Headlines about PayPal founder Peter Thiel’s $5 billion tax-free retirement account have some clients salivating. But regulatory changes may be coming.

  • API data show U.S. crude inventories down 879,000 barrels: sources

    The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported that U.S. crude inventories fell by 879,000 barrels last week, according to sources. Gasoline supplies were said to fall by 5.8 million barrels, while distillate inventories were down 717,000 barrels. The Energy Information Administration will release official data on Wednesday morning. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts, on average, look for the EIA data to show crude inventories down by 4 million barrels last week. Gasoline stocks are ex

  • Amazon’s Bezos Isn’t the World’s Richest Person Anymore. Here’s Who Beat Him.

    This isn't the first time Bernard Arnault, the head of the sprawling luxury conglomerate LVMH, has been crowned the world's richest person.

  • Plug Power Fails to Show Positive Indicators Ahead of Earnings

    The daily On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has weakened from late June and tells us that sellers of PLUG have been more aggressive. The weekly OBV line shows improvement the past four months, telling us that buyers of PLUG have been more aggressive. In this daily Point and Figure chart of PLUG, below, we can see an upside price target in the $33 area.

  • Activision Blizzard Q2 earnings top estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down Activision Blizzard's latest earnings report.

  • Lockheed reduces pension woes by nearly $5 billion, forecasts hit to profit on actuarial changes

    The U.S. weapons maker has purchased group annuity contracts from Athene Holding Ltd and will transfer pension obligations and related plan assets for about 18,000 U.S. retirees and beneficiaries to the retirement services provider. Lockheed will take a non-cash charge related to actuarial losses of about $1.7 billion in the third quarter. The contracts were purchased using assets from Lockheed's master retirement trust and no additional funding was used, said the company.

  • Delta variant wreaking havoc on America’s return to office plans

    The Delta variant is wreaking havoc on companies’ return to office plans.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Klarna CEO: Square's acquisition of Afterpay highlights 'land grab' for market share

    Square's (SQ) is acquisition of Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Afterpay for $29 billion is an indication of a rapidly growing industry, according to one rival firm's chief executive.

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

    Activision Blizzard said longtime exec J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, is leaving the company. Brack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual […]

  • Should a 401(k) Be in an Annuity?

    Housing a retirement plan inside a variable annuity contract offers some big advantages, but mostly if the account holder is close to retirement.

  • McDonald's Earnings: Growth Is Back

    Investors had good reasons to feel optimistic about McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) fiscal second-quarter earnings release. McDonald's made up that lost ground -- and more -- in the three months that ended in late June, putting it in a stronger position now than it was back in 2019. Comparable-store sales rose 41% to mark a complete rebound from last year's 24% slump.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • ConocoPhillips Posts Its Best Quarterly Earnings in 3 Years

    ConocoPhillips produced an average of 1.547 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day during the second quarter, up 566,000 BOE per day from the year-ago period. Contributing to that surging output was its acquisition of Concho Resources, as well as the resumption of production from wells it shut in during earlier phases of the pandemic. ConocoPhillips' surging output couldn't have come at a better time.

  • Your retirement savings could take a hit: What you need to know about taxes

    Many investors are so focused on accumulating wealth that they neglect the second part of the equation.

  • All Bullish Bets on DraftKings Are Off for Now

    DKNG is correcting and still pointed down. In this daily bar chart of DKNG, below, we can see that the $53-$48 area did not provide any support and prices continued to weaken. DKNG has since weakened.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers a Dividend Gusher in Q2

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) generated a gusher of cash flow during the second quarter, fueled by higher oil prices and recent acquisitions. At $1.51 per share, the inaugural payout is nearly three times its regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.56 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources produced strong second-quarter results.

  • Apple’s Advertising Business Is Bigger Than You Think. It Could Get Bigger Still.

    Growth drivers include Apple's addition of search ads in China, higher ad loads, and the introduction of banner ads to the App Store, says Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi.

  • Micron kicks off dividend payments, shifts to 'opportunistic' share buybacks

    Memory chip maker Micron Technology Inc on Monday said it would shift how it returns cash to shareholders, buying up more shares when prices are low, fewer when prices are high and instituting a dividend for the first time. This can cause swings in profits - and share prices - at most memory makers. Micron on Monday said it would start adjusting its previously regular share repurchases - which have returned about $4 billion in cash to shareholders since 2018 - to match those cycles, holding back when prices are high so that it can retire more shares for each dollar spent.