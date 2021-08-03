Upgraded News of Automatic Optical Inspection Market: Sales Growth is Expected to be Worth $894.39 Million by 2024
NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The automatic optical inspection market size has the potential to grow by USD 894.39 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in year-over-year growth.
Request free sample pages of the latest version
Data Insights
Market Segmentations
Automatic Optical Inspection Market
Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
COVID-19 Impact
Covers
Industry
Segments
2D AOI systems
Industrials
-
Type
3D AOI systems
Vendors
Offerings
Region
GÖPEL electronic GmbH
Automatic optical inspection tool
APAC
will offer 65% of the growth opportunity
Koh Young Technology Inc.,
Automatic optical inspection tool
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Get a FREE Sample of the Latest Version Report Now!
Global AOI system market is driven by the growing use of smart manufacturing technologies and processes. Smart manufacturing uses advanced computer controls, which imbibe a high level of quality and adaptability in manufacturing processes. Moreover, companies operating in the electronic industry are focusing on the use of advanced manufacturing processes to address the growing complexities, as well as the compliance and customization requirements. Additionally, factors such as globalization and increasing customer expectation for high-quality products have encouraged electronics manufacturers to adopt smart manufacturing. The incorporation of advanced manufacturing processes by electronics manufacturers will significantly influence the growth of the automatic optical inspection market during the forecast period.
Key Benefits
Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior
Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market
A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments
Instant acces to 17000+ market research reports with free trial upon registration
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Major Five Automatic Optical Inspection Companies:
GÖPEL electronic GmbH
Koh Young Technology Inc.
Mek Europe BV
Mirtec Co. Ltd.
Mycronic AB
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market by Product Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The 3D automated optical inspection equipment market size has the potential to grow by USD 390.96 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period because of the steady increase in the year-over-year growth. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Inspection Equipment Market in APAC: This market research study identifies Gardien, Manncorp, Nordson, OMRON, and Vision Engineering as the leading players in the printed circuit board (PCB) inspection equipment market in APAC. To get extensive research insights: Download Our Exclusive Sample Report of the Latest Version
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41165
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upgraded-news-of-automatic-optical-inspection-market-sales-growth-is-expected-to-be-worth-894-39-million-by-2024--301346628.html
SOURCE Technavio