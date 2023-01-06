U.S. markets open in 8 hours 27 minutes

Upgraded Viewing Experience and a New Way of Living: Hisense Presents ULED Mini LED TVs, Laser TVs and Smart Home

·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense displayed its 2023 new product lineup featuring ULED TVs, new Laser TVs, smart home, and more at CES 2023. Every year, as a leader in the global home appliance field, Hisense provides customers with a variety of options that enrich their daily activities, delivering premium quality products.

ULED - 110 ULED X Won CES Innovation Award Honoree

At this year's CES, Hisense 110 ULED X was recognized as a CES Innovation Award Honoree. Boasting a 110-inch screen and 8K resolution, the 110 ULED X is equipped with the highest quality viewing technologies, including Mini LED backlight, peak brightness up to 2500 nits and unmatched HDR image quality performance. With the active intelligent backlight control and a new, proprietary 8K chipset, viewers can enjoy the finest display experience regardless of the changes in ambiance. In addition to the top-notch picture technologies, ULED X also creates cinema-quality sound with a left and right dual theater audio design and 3.1.2 channels of immersive surrounding sound. Besides the ULED X, the U8K, U7K and U6K series were also on display at this year's CES.

Hisense 110 ULED X at CES 2023
Hisense 110 ULED X at CES 2023

Laser TV - More Enjoyable Image Quality

The 8K Laser TV was first introduced to overseas markets at this year's CES. This limited-edition product integrates the most advanced laser TV technology, including a triple-color laser light source, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Audio Technology, IMAX Enhanced certifications, etc. Hisense's latest Laser TVs enhance the viewing experience with a new high-gain ALR screen for increased brightness and a clearer picture, a built-in TV tuner and premium audio quality and features. A variety of models including the L9H and L5H are ready to cater to consumers' different needs.

Hisense 8K Laser TV
Hisense 8K Laser TV

Smart Home - A New Way of Living

Hisense has also been evolving its smart home strategy, leveraging its strengths in display technology, home appliances, and operating systems. ConnectLife, as Hisense's commitment to this strategy, is making the management of everyday tasks easier, more sustainable and with more fun. Also, Hisense VIDAA smart TV operating platform, together with ConnectLife, brings together smart home appliances to create a connected ecosystem that makes managing and monitoring household easy, putting the user at the center of the home experience.

Hisense Future of Cooking Technology, which has made cooking easier and smarter, was a wow-factor of Hisense exhibit. For example, Hisense Smart Combi Steam Oven provides users with many convenient features, such as zone cooking, scan to cook, automatic steam releasing, etc.

Hisense ConnectLife Experience Area at CES 2023
Hisense ConnectLife Experience Area at CES 2023

In addition, Hisense commercial display was also presented at CES 2023. Delivering a vibrant 4K experience, industry leading reliability and the latest Android operating systems, Hisense is to offer different commercial display solutions that will create a unique interactive experience for users.

The CES provides impetus for appliance consumption. With the presence of Hisense, consumers were presented with an insight into practicalities and a new direction of appliance change.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upgraded-viewing-experience-and-a-new-way-of-living-hisense-presents-uled-mini-led-tvs-laser-tvs-and-smart-home-301715223.html

SOURCE Hisense

