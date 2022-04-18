U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,362.00
    -25.50 (-0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,247.00
    -111.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,761.25
    -132.50 (-0.95%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.90
    -14.60 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.57
    +0.62 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.30
    +12.40 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    26.05
    +0.34 (+1.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0801
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • Vix

    22.70
    +0.88 (+4.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3039
    -0.0019 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.5370
    +0.0980 (+0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,817.82
    -415.66 (-1.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    932.46
    -36.97 (-3.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,582.04
    -511.15 (-1.89%)
     

Upgrades to the 131st Canton Fair's Online Platform Further Facilitate Global Business Matchmaking

·2 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 10-day 131st Canton Fair is held online from April 15 to 24. This is the fifth time the Canton Fair kicks off in its online platform.

Without an in-person exhibition, the online platform again attracts much attention from exhibitors and buyers. According to Mr. Chu Shijia, Vice President and Secretary General of the Canton Fair and Director General of China Foreign Trade Centre, the online Canton Fair has become more user-friendly as it has journeyed through four online gatherings starting with the 127th session. The Canton Fair website consists of 16 product categories across 50 exhibition sections. Each section features multimedia display, exhibitor and product search, instant messaging, negotiation appointment, sourcing requests, business matchmaking, exhibitors on live, meetings and events, new product release and VR exhibition halls. Catering to user experience, the platform has been optimized to be more stable, efficient, comprehensive with better service.

To improve search accuracy, the search function has been upgraded to add tags to specialized, high-tech or time-honored Chinese brands and green or intelligent products for easy recognition. Search dimensions are increased to help buyers find what they want quickly. The updated platform facilitates communications and exchanges between exhibitors and buyers by enabling exhibitors to check buyers' information with consent from them. Companies can also initiate conversations with buyers that add the company to their favorites, watch exhibitor livestreams, or recommended intelligently by the system based on sourcing requests.

Maggie Pu, Deputy Director General of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Canton Fair, noted that Canton Fair keeps scaling new heights thanks to its continuous innovation and thoughtful, convenient, and delicate service. The 131st Canton Fair will set up new columns including Product Release and Featured Livestream. With about 150 product debut events, the effectiveness of the Fair will be further enhanced with innovation achievements of Chinese enterprises displayed in an all-round way.

Visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US/register/index#/foreign-email for more opportunities.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upgrades-to-the-131st-canton-fairs-online-platform-further-facilitate-global-business-matchmaking-301526893.html

SOURCE Canton Fair

Recommended Stories

  • What Type Of Shareholders Make Up Fluence Corporation Limited's (ASX:FLC) Share Registry?

    Every investor in Fluence Corporation Limited ( ASX:FLC ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups...

  • NZD/USD: Testing Key Retracement Zone at .6782 – .6722

    The direction of the NZD/USD early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at .6782.

  • TCS CEO Vows to Navigate Tech Giant Through Global Tumult

    (Bloomberg) -- Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.’s chief executive officer says the company can navigate its way through any immediate disruptions to the global economy and tap into long-term demand for its services as its seeks to reach $50 billion in sales by the end of the decade.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Surrounded But Has Not Fallen to RussiaHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionMusk Uses Inverted Smi

  • U.S. Natural Gas Surges to 13-Year High on Global Supply Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas prices surged to the highest intraday level in over 13 years as robust demand tests U.S. drillers’ ability to expand supplies. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Surrounded But Has Not Fallen to RussiaHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndFutures rose to

  • From festivals to runs, here are some April events in San Joaquin County you don't want to miss

    Looking for things to do this month? Here is a list of some events you won't want to miss this April.

  • A big herd of Ford Mustangs muscle their way...appropriately...to a horse farm

    After a two-year COVID hiatus, members of the Garden State Region Mustang CClub road-tripped through Morris County to a horse farm.

  • Free events at Freep Film Festival are geared for filmmaking community

    Expert guests and filmmakers from around the country will share knowledge at free public events during the Detroit fest, which lands April 27-May 1.

  • Joel Ross Releases New Album, ‘The Parable Of The Poet’

    Ross also discussed ‘The Parable of the Poet’ with Blue Note President Don Was on the latest episode of ‘First Look.’

  • Judge Rules Musk Go-Private Tweet False, Tesla Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. shareholders suing over Elon Musk’s 2018 tweet about taking the company private said they won a key ruling in the run-up to a fraud trial with billions of dollars in damages at stake.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Surrounded But Has Not Fallen to RussiaHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says

  • The Real Cost of a Financial Advisor

    Don't think you can afford a financial advisor? Think again. Here's why you should reconsider hiring an advisor.

  • USD/JPY: Buying Tentative Amid Direct FX Intervention Fears

    The direction of the USD/JPY early Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the first pivot at 125.887.

  • Here’s how big a pay raise Lindners received from American Financial

    The Lindner brothers who are co-CEOs got hefty raises last year from American Financial Group Inc. after taking their first pay cut in years in 2020.

  • A Quick Way to Cut Carbon From Your Cocktail

    (Bloomberg) -- Decades of marketing and overpackaging products means there’s plenty of low-hanging fruit in the effort to make the beverage industry greener. And while many of the efforts to reduce waste have concentrated on recycling the billions of plastic containers, aluminum cans and glass bottles the industry uses each year, one of the easiest and most cost-effective ways to cut emissions, energy and consumption of raw materials is to rethink the way drinks are packaged and transported.Most

  • Seven Tips To Help You Avoid A Tax Audit

    A tax audit can be painful and costly. So here are tips from leading financial advisors about how to avoid getting hit by one.

  • Getting a Mortgage While Being a Student

    Imagine leaving dorm life to live in your own home while you're in college. It's possible if you know how to get a mortgage and you can cover the costs.

  • U.S. Futures, Stocks Drop Amid Inflation Concerns: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and U.S. equity futures declined Monday, while Treasury yields rose, as a jump in energy costs again highlighted the inflation concerns that are weighing on the global economy.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Surrounded But Has Not Fallen to RussiaHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With

  • Global Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse Rewards

    (Bloomberg) -- A growing list of risks is turning China into a potential quagmire for global investors.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Mariupol Surrounded But Has Not Fallen to RussiaHousing Market Fever Starts to Break in BoiseBiden Weighing Student Loan Cancellation or Moratorium ExtensionMusk Uses Inverted Smile Emoji on 2017 Tweet About Twitter PriceUkraine Update: Zelenskiy Says Talks With Russia Are at Dead EndThe central question is what could happen in a country willing to go to

  • What does it mean to take a public company private?

    Elon Musk wants to take Twitter private again. What does that mean, and why does he want to do it?

  • FedEx Stock Has Been a Laggard. Here’s How It Can Catch Up.

    With a new CEO and a push to improve the performance of its ground business, the company could catch up to rival UPS.

  • Sustainable Investing Failed Its First Big Test. A Reckoning Is Coming.

    The popular investment strategy underperformed in the first quarter as energy stocks soared, raising new questions about its rationale—and its future.