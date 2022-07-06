U.S. markets open in 6 hours 11 minutes

UPL & OICSD'S OPENAG SYMPOSIUM CALLS FOR AGRICULTURE TO PLAY GREATER ROLE IN PATHWAY TO NET ZERO

·4 min read

OXFORD, England, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The second edition of the OpenAg Symposium, hosted by UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL, BSE: 512070, LSE GDR: UPLL) ('UPL'), a global provider of sustainable agricultural solutions, and the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development ('OICSD'), Somerville College, University of Oxford, has outlined a series of policy positions, technological interventions, and financial models to transform food systems as positive contributors to global decarbonisation efforts.

The event united a select group of representatives from academia, policy, finance and the private sector under the theme 'Food Futures in a Changing Climate: Reimagining the role of agriculture as a pathway to Net Zero.' Following a keynote by Agnes Kalibata, President of the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa, panellists from Brazil, India, the United States, Italy, the Netherlands, and Kenya, proposed a series of policies and interventions to ensure future food systems are efficient, resilient, inclusive and sustainable.

This included calls for more supporters to join investors representing $14.59 trillion who are calling on the UN to produce a Global Roadmap to 1.5˚C, the creation of formal carbon framework for soil, and better and more transparent monitoring and measurement for all net zero initiatives within agriculture. On finance, panellists outlined the need for more enhanced financial models to de-risk new investment in sustainable agriculture, the importance of fairly incentivising and rewarding farmers for adopting sustainable practices, and the need for justice and equality to form key pillars across all climate interventions.

Jai Shroff, Global CEO of UPL, said:

"At UPL, we believe that agriculture has a decisive role to play on the path to decarbonisation during this crucial window for action in the fight against climate change. The discussions we've heard at this year's OpenAg Symposium demonstrate the growing appetite for the innovation and cross-sector collaboration required to transform the climate-positive contribution of food systems around the world."

Concluding the OpenAg Symposium, Baroness Royall, said:

"As we head towards COP27, the partnerships between academic institutions, policy makers, and private sector must be the linchpins of finding answers to the most pressing sustainability issues being faced around the world. Solutions are most found when disciplines align, and the discussions we have led today must be catalysts for more interdisciplinary conversations and commitments that will deliver the greatest impact on agriculture and sustainability."

Recordings of the keynote and panels, as well as a full list of speakers can be viewed at: https://openag.some.ox.ac.uk/.

For more information, please contact:

Vinita Govindarajan
Partnerships & Communications Manager, Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development
vinita.govindarajan@some.ox.ac.uk

Reina Roets
Global Head of Marketing Communications, UPL Ltd.
Reina.Roets@upl-ltd.com

About UPL Ltd.

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070, LSE: UPLL) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $6 bn. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg®, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovation, and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook

About the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development

The OICSD advances research on the challenges and opportunities of sustainable development in the Indian subcontinent, bringing disciplines together to address core themes, developing future leaders through scholarships and translating research into action. Through its conferences and seminars, OICSD has been working to coordinate Oxford's diverse expertise on India and climate change, law and governance, food and water security, health, clean energy, technology and sustainable cities.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upl--oicsds-openag-symposium-calls-for-agriculture-to-play-greater-role-in-pathway-to-net-zero-301580743.html

SOURCE UPL Ltd.

