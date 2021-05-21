Uplift Education Announces Inaugural Summer Jam Community Event for June 5, 2021

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 21, 2021 / As summer nears and the weather gets warmer, we are excited to invite everyone to Uplift Education's inaugural Summer Jam community event, June 5, 2021, from 10 -2:00 PM. Uplift will have this event at two locations in Dallas and Fort Worth. Please visit www.uplifteducation.org/summerjam for more information.

Uplift Hampton Preparatory - 8915 South Hampton Rd, Dallas, TX 75232 - Uplift Education | SchoolMint

Uplift Ascend Preparatory - 3301 Turf Paradise Parkway, Fort Worth, TX 76140 - Uplift Education | SchoolMint

Get ready for live music and loads of family fun! This free outdoor event is a fun celebration for our Uplift community and open to new families and friends to come check out what our schools are all about! All are invited to enjoy music, food, free health checks, school supplies, vendors, food, COVID vaccines (Moderna), immunizations, and fun interactive family activities. Families will strengthen bonds as they have a great time together and leave empowered and equipped with resources for everyday life. Social distancing and masks will be required. This event will bring community partners and resources together to equip and support families.

Uplift is a FREE, public charter school dedicated to closing the opportunity gap for students, regardless of their ethnic or socioeconomic backgrounds, by providing equitable access to high quality education, programs and experiences that empower students to reach their highest potential in the communities we serve. Uplift's unique Road To College & Career program is unparalleled in how it prepares students for life after high school. Conversation in our classrooms come from different perspectives which allows our schools to address ethnic and racial disparities in education.

Increasing college opportunity is not just an economic imperative but a reflection of our values. We need to reach, inspire, and empower every scholar, regardless of background, to ensure that opportunities to excel and advance exist for individuals of all backgrounds.

Enter for a chance to win FREE school uniforms and fun family entertainment!

This is an outdoor event, so please wear a mask if you and your family are not vaccinated.

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 43 college preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach nearly 20,000 students in Pre-K- 12th grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit uplifteducation.org or facebook.com/uplifteducation.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Deekay Fox

Senior Marketing and Communications Director

dfox@uplifteducation.org

661-378-2353

