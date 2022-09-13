Uplift Education Brings Unprecedented Opportunity to Students at College and Career Fair 2022

The successful navigation of a college and career fair is a valuable life skill. This event helps our students at a time when students can benefit the most from career exploration, a process of building self-awareness, learning about potential careers, and developing a plan for reaching future goals.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / The 15th Annual Uplift Education College and Career Fair is a free event for Uplift Education students, which will be held on Tuesday, September 20th from 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. at the Duncanville Field House.

Uplift anticipates over 1,000+ Uplift seniors to attend with 100+ post-secondary pathway representatives from all over the country on hand to share information. Students will have the opportunity to explore colleges, universities, military options, trade schools, and potential careers over the course of a few hours. This event is intended for scholars to ask questions, make great first impressions, and find the best option for their future.

The Uplift College and Career Fair is significant for Uplift seniors as it kick-starts the college application and post-secondary planning process. The fair allows students to see how their passions and interests can convert to college majors and careers and helps them learn about college campus life and culture to determine what colleges will fit their personalities. Seniors will also be able to attend sessions to gather more in-depth knowledge about various colleges and post-secondary pathways.

For the third year, Uplift will also offer sessions for families to learn about the Road to College and Career initiatives that will impact their students. This year's parent session is titled, "A Play by Play for College and Career". There will be a panel consisting of Uplift parents and college and career experts, providing insight on the family experience of the last 2 years of high school when students are exploring and making college and career decisions. This virtual session will be held in both English and Spanish.

Uplift is dedicated to closing the opportunity gap for students, regardless of their ethnicity or socioeconomic background, by providing equitable access to high-quality education, programs and experiences that empower students to reach their highest potential. Uplift's unique Road To College &

Career programs are unparalleled in how we prepare our scholars for life after high school. Through events like the College and Career Fair, we help students discover their strengths and passions and learn how those might translate into a college major or future career that will help them reach their long-term personal goals.

Uplift Education

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 45 college-preparatory public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information, Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit uplifteducation.org or facebook.com/uplifteducation.

