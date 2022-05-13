Uplift Education's Robust Counselling Services Department Hosts a Series of Activities During May

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Uplift Education's Counseling Services is hosting their inaugural Parent Symposium Saturday, May 14th. Parent Symposium is a conference-style event that will allow parents the opportunity to learn about youth and adolescent mental health and learn how to help support their student's ever-evolving well-being needs. Topics will include social media and mental health, child development, discipline and connection for parents, teen suicide prevention, parent self-care and more. The event will include multiple breakout sessions in addition to a panel of community partners and social-behavioral counselors answering mental health-related questions submitted by Uplift parents and high school students.

In addition to the Parent Symposium, each school's Social Behavioral Counselor will host a series of mental health-related activities on their campus. Activities will include poster competitions, advisory lessons on mental health, mental health presentations by outside speakers, and mental health resource shares. Our Social Behavioral Counselors rise together every day and put the mental health and wellbeing of our students and families FIRST and celebrating Mental Health Awareness month in May is one of the many ways that counselors do this.

Uplift also prioritizes the well-being of our staff and encourages our staff and families to check in on one another. One form of support Uplift Education offers is free counseling sessions for staff, students, and families. Now, more than ever, mental health awareness and support are vital to children, youth, and families. The strength of our communities has been and will continue to be tested and our social behavioral counselors and our community partners are committed to standing alongside our families during this time as we navigate local and national youth mental health concerns.

The world has changed significantly since Uplift began, but our mission remains the same. Every child, no matter their circumstances, will be given the opportunity to learn, grow, succeed, and flourish. At Uplift Education, we believe that when students and families have both prevention and intervention-focused mental health supports, every child will be able to flourish and in turn, those students will grow into adults that help us leave this world better and healthier than we found it.

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 45 college-preparatory public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K-12th grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their families to attend college. For more information, Uplift's mission and its blind lottery selection system, visit uplifteducation.org or facebook.com/uplifteducation.

