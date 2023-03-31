Uplift Partners Advises 107-year-old Family Business Republic Companies in Strategic Investment

Investment marks 20th transaction for Uplift Partners since its founding in 2015

CHICAGO, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uplift Partners, a Chicago-based investment bank, served as adviser to the family ownership of The Republic Companies in the strategic investment made by Graycliff Partners in the HVAC distribution company. Republic Companies had been family-owned for more than 100 years and was seeking a partner to help position the company for continued growth. This marks the 20th transaction for Uplift Partners since its founding in 2015.

"Republic was looking for a strategic investor to help drive the 107-year-old family business to its next level of growth, and we're thrilled we could help them find the best partner in Graycliff," said Quinn Carlson, Managing Director at Uplift Partners. "This transaction serves as testament to the exceptional team at Republic, the growth strategy in front of the company and it was clear to us that Graycliff understood these dynamics."

Based in Davenport, Iowa, Republic Companies is a value-add distributor of electrical and mechanical supplies for industrial, institutional, governmental and contracting communities. Bolstered with vendor relationships that extend decades, the company stocks more than 40,000 different products across 130,000 square feet of warehouse space. The company serves customers ranging from small, local dealers to global industrial enterprises.

"As a third-generation family-owned company, it was of utmost importance to find a partner that understood our vision and valued our legacy," said Mark Kilmer, the Republic Companies CEO of 25 years. "Uplift Partners understood our goals, steered us well along the way and helped us select a great partner that will provide strategic support and guidance, while still enabling us to maintain our strong culture."

The transaction was completed on February 28, 2023. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Uplift Partners

Uplift Partners is an independent investment bank advising businesses through transformative deals across a range of industries. We specialize in strategic M&A, recapitalization and growth financing transactions for business owners. With our senior attention, we are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes and high-close rates for our clients. We measure our success by the value we create for our clients and the trusting, long-term relationships we build, together. Visit us at UpliftPartners.com .

