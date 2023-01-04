Uplinq Co-Founder Patrick Reily To Address Data Bias and Financial Inclusion at CES(R) 2023, the World’s Preeminent Tech Event

AI pioneer to discuss how artificial intelligence can help expand access to credit lending on a panel with J.P. Morgan

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 4, 2023 / Uplinq Financial Technologies , the first global credit assessment and scoring platform for SMB lenders, today announced that its co-founder and elite mathematician Patrick Reily will speak at CES® 2023, the world's most influential tech event, at the session "Banking in the Age of AI."

An economist by trade and 30-year financial industry veteran, Reily is an early AI pioneer whose work to predict macroeconomic expansion and contraction is being used by the U.S. Federal Reserve today. Reily will share the stage with Neha Wattas, Head of Strategy & Insights within the Innovation & Corporate Development group at J.P. Morgan Payments, and Jimmy Soni, award-winning author and former managing editor of the Huffington Post Media Group.

Reily has held senior roles with top U.S. banks, advised the World Bank and G20 on economic growth, and spearheaded the use of AI for lending, fraud, inclusion and development. He is one of the rare recipients of the Malcolm Baldrige Award, the only formal recognition of performance excellence given by the President of the United States.

The Banking in the Age of AI session will be moderated by seasoned technology and financial journalist James Ledbetter, executive editor of Observer Media, former editor-in-chief of Inc., and past head of content of Sequoia Capital.

The CES conference program spotlights technology's most influential leaders as partners and speakers, sharing insights on premiere technologies and what will continue to redefine the consumer technology industry in the future.

Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

WHO: Patrick Reily, Uplinq Co-Founder

WHAT: CES 2023 Session - "Banking in the Age of AI"

WHERE: LVCC, West Level 2, W232, Las Vegas, NV & Digital

WHEN: Saturday, January 7, 9:00 - 9:40 AM

Story continues

About Uplinq

As the first global credit & scoring assessment platform for small business lenders, Uplinq is a purpose driven company with a mission to help small business owners gain access to fair and ethical credit, while enhancing SMB lending practices for all lenders globally. Uplinq's breakthrough technology empowers lenders to approve and manage risks on loans they would have otherwise declined based on traditional loan underwriting criteria, while incorporating environmental, market & community data to better understand the specific loan applicant. Its technology has served as a foundation for more than $1.4 Trillion in underwritten loans. Learn more about Uplinq at uplinq.co and connect with them on LinkedIn or Twitter .

About CES 2023

Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2023 will take place in Las Vegas on Jan. 5-8, 2023 with Media Days taking place Jan. 3-4, 2023. Attendees will experience new technologies from global brands, hear about the future of technology from thought leaders and collaborate face-to-face with other attendees. The show will highlight how innovations in sustainability, transportation and mobility, digital health, the metaverse and more are addressing the world's greatest challenges. Visit CES.tech for all CES 2023 updates, registration details and the media page for all press resources.

Media Contact

Christina Levin

Caliber Corporate Advisers

uplinq@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Uplinq





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/733965/Uplinq-Co-Founder-Patrick-Reily-To-Address-Data-Bias-and-Financial-Inclusion-at-CESR-2023-the-Worlds-Preeminent-Tech-Event



