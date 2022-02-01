U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

UPL's excellence in corporate sustainability recognised for second consecutive year by S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook

·3 min read
In this article:
  • UPLL.L

- S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering insights on crucial business factors including environmental, social and governance performance

- S&P Global's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) evaluates over 7000 companies around the world for sustainability practices; and inclusion in the yearbook is a true statement of corporate sustainability excellence

LONDON, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL, BSE: 512070, LSE GDR: UPLL) has been included in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2022 for the second year running in recognition of its strong performance in environmental, social and governance risk management.

The Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is issued annually by S&P Global and UPL's inclusion recognises its achievements in Reimagining Sustainability within the global food industry. The CSA offers insights alongside highlighting opportunities and risks deriving from economic, environmental, and social trends and developments that have an impact on the competitive position of companies in 61 industrial sectors analyzed. The CSA is built using over 140,000 documents and comparing over 13 million data points, making it one of the largest and most comprehensive global databases on corporate sustainability. To be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry and must achieve an S&P Global ESG Score within 30% of their industry's top-performing company.

Jai Shroff, Global CEO of UPL Ltd, said:

"Over the past few years, UPL has made a concerted effort to take a leadership role in reshaping the contribution of world agriculture to a climate positive future. With a focus on Reimagining Sustainability, we are striving to drive innovation to make global food production more sustainable, and more secure. We are proud to be recognised by S&P, but UPL's leadership position across many of the major sustainability rankings is not only testament to the progress that has been made, but to how much more we must and will accomplish in the future."

Manjit Jus, Managing Director, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global, said:

"We congratulate UPL on inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022. Over 7,000 companies were assessed, and this distinction highlights dedication to sustainable business practices."

UPL's continued inclusion in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, follows recent recognition of the company's strong sustainability performance across other major global indices in 2021: Sustainalytics, one of the world's most respected ESG indices, ranked UPL as the highest performing top-tier global crop protection company for overall sustainability performance. Additionally, UPL recorded a 50% improvement on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index from its 2018 score, and a FTSE Russell score that was 68% higher than the industry average.

To further support its mission to Reimagine Sustainability, UPL announced in December 2021 that it had completed the conversion of a US$700 million acquisition loan to a sustainability loan.

For further information, please contact:

Radhika Arora
Head of Investor Relations
radhika.arora@upl-ltd.com

Reina Roets
Head of Global Marketing Communications
reina.roets@upl-ltd.com

About UPL

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products and solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $5.2 billion. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg™, UPL is focused on accelerating progress for the food system. We are building a network that is reimagining sustainability, redefining the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovation and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable. As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 14,000 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services, please visit upl-ltd.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/upls-excellence-in-corporate-sustainability-recognised-for-second-consecutive-year-by-sp-global-sustainability-yearbook-301472842.html

SOURCE UPL Ltd.

