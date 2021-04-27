UPM complements its Audit Committee composition
UPM complements its Audit Committee composition
The Board of Directors of UPM-Kymmene Corporation has today decided to complement its Audit Committee composition by appointing Emma FitzGerald as the fourth member of the committee. The appointment is made following the stepping-down of Ms FitzGerald from her CEO role in Puma Energy Ltd., which allows her availability to Audit Committee work. Ms FitzGerald is also a member of UPM Board’s Remuneration Committee.
The composition of the Audit Committee after Ms FitzGerald’s appointment is as follows:
Kim Wahl, chair to the Audit Committee
Emma FitzGerald, member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee
Jari Gustafsson, member of the Audit Committee
Marjan Oudeman, member of the Audit Committee.
As assessed by the Board, all committee members are independent of both the Company and its significant shareholders, so the Audit Committee fulfils its respective independence criteria as set out in the Finnish Corporate Governance Code.
UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
