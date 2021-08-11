U.S. markets open in 5 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,421.75
    -8.25 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,109.00
    -46.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,009.25
    -35.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.80
    -7.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.60
    +0.31 (+0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.40
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.34
    -0.05 (-0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    -0.0011 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3420
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.08
    +0.36 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3812
    -0.0023 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7530
    +0.2130 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,304.60
    +699.97 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,151.42
    +908.75 (+374.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,173.40
    +12.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (à Porta)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
UPM
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 11 August 2021 at 10:00 EEST

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (à Porta)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 10 August 2021 received the following notification:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: à Porta, Martin
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-10
Venue: CEUD
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,457 Unit price: 34.34 EUR
(2): Volume: 239 Unit price: 34.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 1,696 Volume weighted average price: 34.34141 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-10
Venue: CEUX
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 15 Unit price: 34.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 15 Volume weighted average price: 34.35 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-10
Venue: TRQS
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,221 Unit price: 34.34 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,221 Volume weighted average price: 34.34 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-08-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 68 Unit price: 34.35 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 68 Volume weighted average price: 34.35 EUR
____________________________________________

In total, acquisitions reported above are 3,000 shares.


UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 18,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 8.6 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com
Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


Recommended Stories

  • Why Tesla, Nio, and Nikola Stocks Dropped Today

    Chinese electric-vehicle (EV) maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) is trying to do in its home country what market-leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) did in the U.S. Nio reports its second-quarter financial update tomorrow just two days after the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) revealed what Tesla produced from its Shanghai plant in July. The EV stocks are both lower in today's market session as investors look toward Nio's report tomorrow. As of 11:45 a.m. EDT, Tesla and Nio shares were both down less than 2%.

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 10%

    Ever since the company reported earnings last week, Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) stock has been on a tear -- shooting up nearly 27% in four trading days. Last week, Lithium Americas had some modest good news for its shareholders. Also, Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass feasibility study should be completed by the end of this year.

  • Cathie Wood Keeps ‘Open Mind’ on China Shares After Dumping Them

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood said valuations of Chinese stocks will likely remain depressed for a while, but she isn’t shutting the door on them.“So is China now uninvestable?” the head of Ark Investment Management said on a webinar hosted by the firm Tuesday. “Well, I would say in any of the areas that we’re looking at right now, the multiple structure, the valuation structure of those companies is down and probably not going to come back very quickly, may even go down more.”“But,” she said later

  • Raymond James Goes Bargain Hunting; Offers 3 Stocks to Buy

    Now that the second quarter earnings are mostly in, we can sift through the result to find stocks that are primed for gains in the second half. In a note from Raymond James, strategist Tavis McCourt has stared the sorting process. McCourt introduces the firm's picks, noting: “We highlight... stocks/subject areas where stock reactions ran materially counter to Raymond James analyst opinion during 2Q21 earnings season so far. We suspect these names are a good hunting ground for further study as Au

  • Why Nanox Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of medical-imaging company Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), commonly referred to as Nanox, plunged on Tuesday following the release of financial results for the second quarter of 2021. Rather, the company also announced a shuffling with the management team which tends to make investors jumpy. As of 12:15 p.m. EDT, Nanox stock was down 10% but it had been down almost 17% earlier in the session.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as Senate Passes Bill

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of the passage of the $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • These 7 Warren Buffett quotes can help you stay sane in today's manic market

    Let the Oracle of Omaha be your guide in today's tough market.

  • Why 3D Systems Stock Soared Today

    Shares of 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) soared 21% on Tuesday after the 3D printing company delivered strong second-quarter financial results. 3D Systems' revenue jumped 44% year over year to $162.6 million, fueled by robust growth in its healthcare segment and a rebound in its industrial business from its lows during the early stages of the pandemic. "We believe this performance is the result of our exclusive focus on additive manufacturing, bringing together our printers, materials, and software technologies to solve specific key customer applications that drive market adoption in both healthcare and specific industrial markets, such as semiconductors, space systems, and advanced transportation systems," CEO Jeffrey Graves said in a press release.

  • Coinbase Earnings Crushed Estimates. Why the Stock Is Falling.

    Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase beat second-quarter forecasts, but a tepid outlook may be weighing on the shares.

  • Moderna, BioNTech Record Rally Loses Steam on Biotech Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Top Covid-19 vaccine makers Moderna Inc. and BioNTech SE backed off recent record-setting highs amid a slump in biotech stocks Tuesday.Moderna’s shares whipsawed and fell 5.7%, the most in three months, amid a broader selloff in tech and healthcare stocks. They briefly breached $200 billion in market value earlier in the day. The Nasdaq Biotech Index, which Moderna has a nearly 15% weighting on, dropped 1.6%, the steepest decline in more than two weeks.Prior to today’s slump, the

  • Coinbase trading volume shifts from BTC to ETH

    Decrypt writer Scott Chipolina joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Coinbase earnings and the latest in cryptocurrency hacking concerns.&nbsp;

  • Is PLTR Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Palantir Earnings, Charts Show

    Palantir Technologies is growing its customer base and accepting Bitcoin. Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying PLTR stock now.

  • Why Livent Stock Soared 11% Today

    Shares of Livent (NYSE: LTHM), which reported beats on both sales and earnings last week, are on the rise again Tuesday, up a solid 11% as of 12:30 p.m. EDT. In a flurry of news developments, first Livent saw its stock upgraded from sell to hold by Vertical Research Partners yesterday. Then Citigroup raised its price target on the stock from $22 to $25, reports TheFly.com.

  • Why Albertsons Stock Surged Today

    What happened Shares of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI) jumped 17% on Tuesday after the grocer announced a key hiring.  So what Sharon McCollam will become Albertsons' president and chief financial officer on Sep.

  • Why The RealReal Stock Dropped Like a Rock Today

    Shares of luxury resale marketplace The RealReal (NASDAQ: REAL) dropped like a rock on Tuesday after the company released financial results that fell short of analysts' expectations. For the second quarter of 2021, The RealReal's revenue was up 83% year over year to $105 million. This revenue growth was propelled by strong gross merchandise volume (GMV) growth of 91%.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rallied Today

    Plug Power hints at rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells even as a bipartisan infrastructure plan is passed.

  • Fisker is ‘electric vehicle architect,’ Morgan Stanley says, boosting stock

    Fisker Inc. stock jumped nearly 20% on Tuesday after a boost from Morgan Stanley, which said the electric-car maker is the rare EV startup likely to launch its vehicles on time and that the stock has room to more than double in a year's time.

  • The stock market is on a stunning winning streak

    Stocks continue to notch impressive gains. Here is one interesting stat you. need to know.

  • SoftBank’s Arm Deal Gets More Enticing, Even With Major Hurdles

    (Bloomberg) -- The money that SoftBank Group Corp. stands to reap from selling Arm Ltd. has climbed by more than $10 billion since the deal was forged last year, giving the Japanese company extra motivation to press ahead with the transaction despite growing regulatory opposition.When Nvidia Corp. first agreed to buy Arm from SoftBank last September for about $40 billion, the deal already promised to set a record as the biggest chip-industry takeover. An increase in the value of Nvidia stock --

  • Micron Stock, Semiconductor Stocks Retreat Amid Memory Chip Price Forecast

    Micron and other chips stocks stock fell after a market research firm forecast weakening prices for memory devices in the fourth quarter.