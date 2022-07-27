In this article:

UPM

UPM-Kymmene Corporation Managers’ Transactions 27 July 2022 at 11:00 EEST

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 26 July 2022 received the following notification:

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Columba AS

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Björn Wahlroos

Position: Chairman of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation

LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-07-22

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 29.0767 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price: 29.0767 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-07-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 29.44143 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price: 29.44143 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-07-26

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009005987

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 29.4609 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price: 29.4609 EUR

____________________________________________

In total, acquisitions reported above are 600,000 shares.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Pirkko Harrela

Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations

Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET

tel. +358 40 588 3284

media@upm.com

UPM

We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils




