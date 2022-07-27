U.S. markets open in 4 hours 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,963.75
    +40.50 (+1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,901.00
    +169.00 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,316.00
    +203.50 (+1.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,818.50
    +12.70 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.36
    +1.38 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.20
    +4.50 (+0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    18.68
    +0.15 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0144
    +0.0024 (+0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7870
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.13
    +0.77 (+3.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2056
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.8200
    -0.0870 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,374.48
    +272.04 (+1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.35
    +7.24 (+1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.06
    +27.78 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos)

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
UPM
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UPMKF
  • UPMMY
UPM
UPM

UPM-Kymmene Corporation        Managers’ Transactions                27 July 2022 at 11:00 EEST

UPM-Kymmene Corporation: Managers’ Transactions (Wahlroos)

UPM-Kymmene Corporation has on 26 July 2022 received the following notification:

____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Columba AS
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Björn Wahlroos
Position: Chairman of the Board

Issuer: UPM-Kymmene Corporation
LEI: 213800EC6PW5VU4J9U64
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-22
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 29.0767 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price: 29.0767 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 29.44143 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price: 29.44143 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-07-26
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009005987
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 200,000 Unit price: 29.4609 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 200,000 Volume weighted average price: 29.4609 EUR
____________________________________________

In total, acquisitions reported above are 600,000 shares.

UPM-Kymmene Corporation
Pirkko Harrela
Executive Vice President, Stakeholder Relations

UPM, Media Relations
Mon-Fri 9:00-16:00 EET
tel. +358 40 588 3284
media@upm.com

UPM
We deliver renewable and responsible solutions and innovate for a future beyond fossils across six business areas: UPM Fibres, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers and UPM Plywood. As the industry leader in responsibility, we are committed to the UN Business Ambition for 1.5°C and the science-based targets to mitigate climate change. We employ 17,000 people worldwide and our annual sales are approximately EUR 9.8 billion. Our shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. UPM Biofore – Beyond fossils. www.upm.com

Follow UPM on Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram | #UPM #biofore #beyondfossils


Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft stock falls on earnings and revenue miss

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down Microsoft's fourth-quarter earnings results, which were a miss on both the top and bottom line.

  • Warren Buffett is holding these stocks for the massive free cash flow — with inflation running hot at 9.1%, you should too

    These companies produce the only thing that matters. Especially now.

  • Rio Halves Dividend as Dark Clouds Gather for Mining Giants

    (Bloomberg) -- Rio Tinto Group reported a sharp decline in first-half profit and cut its dividend in half, in the latest sign that a bonanza era of record returns across the mining industry is nearing an end.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMagnitude-7

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Under $10 With at Least 10% Dividend Yield

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to own find great dividend stocks? Of course you would! Using the TipRanks platfor

  • Cathie Wood Dumps Coinbase Shares for First Time This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Funds controlled by Cathie Wood dumped Coinbase Global Inc.’s stock for the first time this year amid reports the largest US crypto exchange is facing a probe.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMagnitude-7 Earthquake Hits Philippines' Main

  • Elliott Is Targeting PayPal. Here’s Why.

    Elliott Management, the $50 billion hedge fund, has taken a stake in the payments company, The Wall Street Journal reports.

  • Alphabet earnings miss estimates, ad revenue beats, stock pops

    Google parent company Alphabet reported earnings that missed Wall Street expectations after the closing bell on Tuesday.

  • Here’s Why You Should Consider Buying Apple (AAPL) Shares

    Wedgewood Partners, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first half of 2022, a portfolio net return of -17.2% was recorded by the fund, underperforming the S&P 500 Index which delivered a -16.1% return for the same period. Go over the […]

  • ‘We get hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties’: My late father left his investments to me and my sister, but gave me more than 50%. My sister wants half. What should I do?

    When she was in her 20’s, my sister and her husband accumulated a lot of credit-card debt, which my parents paid off (twice). In consideration of the fact that my sister paid off the credit-card debt, my parents set up the company so that I had a slight majority of the shares.

  • We’re probably in the early stages of a new bull market. Nervous? Start with these 5 ‘moat’ stocks

    The odds are good that June 16 marked the stock market’s low, and we are in the early stages of a new bull market. Inflation is rolling over. Supply chains are repairing. There is enough terror in the market to suggest we are near the bottom.

  • Rio Tinto slashes dividend as profits take a hit; shares tumble

    (Reuters) -Rio Tinto reported a 29% drop in first-half profit on Wednesday and more than halved its dividend, as the global miner was hurt by weaker iron ore prices due to cooling demand from top consumer China, higher costs and labour shortages. It is still the second-highest interim payout ever, following on from the record payout dispensed last year when the global miner's profits benefited from a surge in commodity prices. Since then iron ore prices have come under pressure due to persistent demand worries from top steel producer China, with the country's zero-COVID policy curtailing economic activity and weighing on ferrous markets.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Market watchers are widely predicting that this week’s Q2 GDP print will show a contraction – which make two quarters in a row, the definition of a recession. Consumer sentiment reports have shown that John Q. Public agrees with this assessment, and has for the last couple of months, and markets bear that out. Even after a recent rally, stocks remain down 17% year-to-date on the S&P 500 and a deeper 25% on the NASDAQ. The market turndown, however, brought plenty of stocks into discount trading t

  • A $9.4 Trillion Results Day Looms in a Test for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- For analysts, the last Thursday of July is always one of the busiest dates in the calendar. This year, it’s likely to be even more of a stretch.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties WorsenMagnitude-7 Earthquake Hits Philippines' Main IslandFirms in

  • Analysis-Investors gauge U.S. stocks rebound: 'suckers' rally' or market bottom?

    As investors await another jumbo-sized rate increase from the Federal Reserve, they are taking the temperature of a weeks-long U.S. stock market rally that followed a vicious first-half selloff. Even after Tuesday's sharp fall, the S&P 500 remained up 7% from its June 16 low, buoyed in part by expectations that the Fed will pause its aggressive rate hikes early next year and a recent decline in commodity prices that investors hope will help ease inflation. "We think this is a bear market suckers' rally," said Steve Chiavarone, senior portfolio manager at Federated Hermes, who believes the Fed will remain hawkish longer than expected and has reduced his equity exposure as the S&P pushed higher over the last few weeks.

  • Divorcing from Pfizer put a rocket under this company's shares – but they are still worth buying

    At a time when investors can’t decide whether they fear inflation or recession more, here’s a stock to offer protection against both.

  • Google and Microsoft earnings show the bar has been lowered for Big Tech

    Alphabet Inc. and Microsoft Corp. both reported results that missed Wall Street's expectations Tuesday, but not only did investors not melt down, both actually saw their stocks rise in after-hours trading.

  • Elon Musk Denies Report of Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk denied he had an affair with Sergey Brin’s wife, after the Wall Street Journal reported that the liaison led the Google co-founder to order his advisers to sell his investments in Musk’s companies.Most Read from BloombergStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefCoinbase Faces SEC Probe on Crypto Listings; Shares TumbleBiden Will Speak With Xi on Thursday as US-China Ties Wor

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise On Google, Microsoft Earnings After Stocks Skid; Fed Rate Hike Looms

    The market rally fell on a Walmart warning, with all eyes turning to the Fed meeting. Google, Microsoft led key earnings, but this stock shined.

  • Redbox stock skyrockets amid acquisition short squeeze speculation

    Redbox shares are surging amid speculation of a continued short squeeze after the company agreed to be acquired by Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment.&nbsp;

  • Vale (VALE) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Vale's (VALE) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect the impact of lower iron ore, copper and nickel prices as well as higher diesel and freight costs.