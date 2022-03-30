Uponor Oyj

Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 30 March 2022 at 5:00 pm EET

Uponor appoints Jennifer Hauschildt Chief Human Resources Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee

Jennifer Hauschildt (b. 1969) has been appointed Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) and a member of the Uponor Executive Committee effective 1 April 2022. She currently serves as Vice President Human Resources for Uponor’s Building Solutions – North America division. She will be based in Minnesota, USA, and report to Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO, Uponor Corporation.

Jennifer began her career at Uponor in 2014 as Vice President, IT at Uponor North America. Prior to joining Uponor, Jennifer worked for 20 years at Thomson Reuters and held various leadership positions in Human Resources, talent development, diversity and IT. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics and a Master of Business Administration degree.

"I warmly welcome Jennifer to this new position on our Uponor Executive Committee. She brings excellent organization and high-performance culture development skills, as well as extensive HR experience to the role. I am happy that we found her internally, demonstrating our strong in-house experience and talent. Her capabilities and leadership are a great fit for driving the next phase of Uponor's People First agenda," says Uponor's President and CEO Michael Rauterkus.

"I am excited to not only take on this new role, but also for the importance Uponor is placing on moving our People First culture forward. Our people are our most important asset, and the People First agenda reflects that commitment," says Jennifer Hauschildt.

As of 1 April 2022, Uponor’s Executive Committee will consist of the following members:

Michael Rauterkus, President and CEO

Markus Melkko, CFO

Jennifer Hauschildt, CHRO

Karsten Hoppe, President, Building Solutions – Europe

Sebastian Bondestam, President, Uponor Infra

John Reutter, Interim President, Building Solutions – North America

