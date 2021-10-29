U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

Uponor Corporation Investor news 29 October 2021 17:15 EET

Uponor to complete the acquisition of Capricorn S.A.

Uponor has today completed the acquisition of all outstanding shares in Capricorn S.A. from its owners. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Capricorn is a Polish manufacturer of components for heating and sanitary installations. In 2020, its net sales were close to EUR 25 million and it employs approximately 400 people in Świebodzice, in the South West Poland. Following the closing of the acquisition, Capricorn will be integrated into Uponor’s Building Solutions – Europe division.

Uponor announced the acquisition on 23 August 2021.

Uponor Corporation

Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com


