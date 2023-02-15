Uponor Corporation

Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 15 February 2023 at 09:10 am EET

Uponor Corporation’s conveyance of own shares based on the long-term share-based incentive plan

The Board of Directors of Uponor Corporation has decided on a conveyance of own shares without consideration based on Uponor’s Performance Share Plan for years 2020–2022 in order to pay the share rewards for the performance period 2020–2022. Uponor has published information about the launch and the terms and conditions of the incentive plan in a stock exchange release on 16 December 2019.

Share-based incentive programmes are part of Uponor’s total management remuneration package, with the purpose of incentivising and motivating management as well as aligning the targets of management with shareholders.

An estimated total of 151,603 of Uponor Corporation's treasury shares will be conveyed without consideration to 30 key employees from the performance period 2020–2022 in accordance with the terms and conditions of the share-based incentive plan.

The decision on the share issue is based on the authorization granted to the Board of Directors by Uponor Corporation’s Annual General Meeting held on 15 March 2022.

The conveyance of the shares will be executed in two sets: an estimated total of 124,016 shares will be transferred on 20 February 2023 and an estimated total of 27,587 shares will be transferred on 26 September 2023.

Following the directed share issues, the treasury shares will total around 406,934 on 20 February 2023 and around 379,347 on 26 September 2023.

