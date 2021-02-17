Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions: Jyri Luomakoski
Uponor Corporation Managers’ Transactions 17 February 2021 09:45 EET
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Luomakoski, Jyri
Position: Chief Executive Officer
Issuer: Uponor Oyj
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210216132704_5
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-02-15
Venue: BEUP
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 9 Unit price: 18.13 EUR
(2): Volume: 333 Unit price: 18.06 EUR
(3): Volume: 253 Unit price: 18.06 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(3): Volume: 595 Volume weighted average price: 18.06106 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-02-15
Venue: LISZ
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 36,000 Unit price: 18.06 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 36,000 Volume weighted average price: 18.06 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-02-15
Venue: TQEM
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 291 Unit price: 18.09 EUR
(2): Volume: 128 Unit price: 18.08 EUR
(3): Volume: 352 Unit price: 18.08 EUR
(4): Volume: 8 Unit price: 18.08 EUR
(5): Volume: 287 Unit price: 18.08 EUR
(6): Volume: 139 Unit price: 18.08 EUR
(7): Volume: 248 Unit price: 18.08 EUR
(8): Volume: 242 Unit price: 18.08 EUR
(9): Volume: 234 Unit price: 18.1 EUR
(10): Volume: 234 Unit price: 18.1 EUR
(11): Volume: 244 Unit price: 18.12 EUR
(12): Volume: 4 Unit price: 18.11 EUR
(13): Volume: 13 Unit price: 18.11 EUR
(14): Volume: 154 Unit price: 18.11 EUR
(15): Volume: 21 Unit price: 18.11 EUR
(16): Volume: 4 Unit price: 18.11 EUR
(17): Volume: 138 Unit price: 18.12 EUR
(18): Volume: 32 Unit price: 18.12 EUR
(19): Volume: 219 Unit price: 18.13 EUR
(20): Volume: 222 Unit price: 18.13 EUR
(21): Volume: 147 Unit price: 18.13 EUR
(22): Volume: 217 Unit price: 18.12 EUR
(23): Volume: 263 Unit price: 18.14 EUR
(24): Volume: 307 Unit price: 18.14 EUR
(25): Volume: 190 Unit price: 18.14 EUR
(26): Volume: 209 Unit price: 18.14 EUR
(27): Volume: 163 Unit price: 18.13 EUR
(28): Volume: 138 Unit price: 18.13 EUR
(29): Volume: 213 Unit price: 18.13 EUR
(30): Volume: 1,545 Unit price: 18.13 EUR
(31): Volume: 186 Unit price: 18.13 EUR
(32): Volume: 199 Unit price: 18.11 EUR
(33): Volume: 1 Unit price: 18.12 EUR
(34): Volume: 1 Unit price: 18.12 EUR
(35): Volume: 182 Unit price: 18.12 EUR
(36): Volume: 3 Unit price: 18.12 EUR
(37): Volume: 13 Unit price: 18.12 EUR
(38): Volume: 259 Unit price: 18.07 EUR
(39): Volume: 595 Unit price: 18.09 EUR
(40): Volume: 236 Unit price: 18.06 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(40): Volume: 8,281 Volume weighted average price: 18.11089 EUR
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2021-02-15
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 67 Unit price: 18.04 EUR
(2): Volume: 57 Unit price: 18.04 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(2): Volume: 124 Volume weighted average price: 18.04 EUR
Uponor Corporation
Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081
