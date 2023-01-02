Uponor Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Oras Invest has acquired 10,000 Uponor shares
Uponor Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Oras Invest has acquired 10,000 Uponor shares
With reference to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Uponor has received a notification from Oras Invest Oy of transactions made on 30 December 2022 with its financial instrument.
Detailed information about the transaction is given below.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Oras Invest Oy
Position: Closely associated person
Issuer: Uponor Oyj
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 22952/4/4
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Paasikivi, Annika
Position: Member of the Board
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-12-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: EUR 16.775
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR 16.775
Further information:
