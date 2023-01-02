Uponor Corporation

Uponor Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 2 January 2023 at 10:30 am EET

Uponor Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Oras Invest has acquired 10,000 Uponor shares

With reference to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Uponor has received a notification from Oras Invest Oy of transactions made on 30 December 2022 with its financial instrument.

Detailed information about the transaction is given below.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oras Invest Oy

Position: Closely associated person

Issuer: Uponor Oyj

LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 22952/4/4

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name: Paasikivi, Annika

Position: Member of the Board

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details:

(1): Volume: 10,000 Unit price: EUR 16.775

Aggregated transactions:

(1): Volume: 10,000 Volume weighted average price: EUR 16.775

Further information:

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

Uponor in brief

Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people’s lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com

