Uponor Corporation

Uponor Corporation, Managers’ transactions, 30 December 2022 at 11:00 am EET

Uponor Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Oras Invest has acquired 497,829 Uponor shares

With reference to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, Uponor has received a notification from Oras Invest Oy of transactions made on 27, 28 and 29 December 2022 with its financial instrument.

Detailed information about the transaction is given below.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Oras Invest Oy

Position: Closely associated person

Issuer: Uponor Oyj

LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer

Name: Paasikivi, Annika

Position: Member of the Board

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-27

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Volume: 10,755

Average price: EUR 16.1784

Transactions have been executed as many smaller trades in various trading venues. Detailed information of the transactions is found in the attachment: FIVA27122022

Reference number: 22873/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-28

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Volume: 302,447

Average price: EUR 16.2000

Transactions have been executed as many smaller trades in various trading venues. Detailed information of the transactions is found in the attachment: FIVA28122022

Reference number: 22889/4/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-12-29

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Volume: 184,627

Average price: EUR 16.4121

Transactions have been executed as many smaller trades in various trading venues. Detailed information of the transactions is found in the attachment: FIVA29122022

Reference number: 22933/4/6

____________________________________________

Total acquisition of instrument after the transactions on 27, 28 and 29 December 2022: 497,829 shares

Story continues

Further information:

Franciska Janzon

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR

Uponor Corporation

Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.uponorgroup.com

Uponor in brief

Uponor is one of the leading international providers of solutions that move water for buildings and infrastructure. The company is rethinking water for future generations with its safe drinking water delivery systems, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling systems, and reliable infrastructure solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and a passion for innovation, Uponor is developing new technologies and systems that enrich people’s lives. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,900 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America and Uponor’s products are sold in more than 80 countries. In 2021, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.3 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com





Attachments



