Uponor Corporation – Managers’ transactions: Sebastian Bondestam has received Uponor’s shares related to share-based incentive plan
Uponor Corporation, Managers’ Transactions, 21 February 2023 at 10:35 am EET
Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bondestam, Sebastian
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20230220153235_69
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2023-02-20
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 12705 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 12705 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
Further information:
Franciska Janzon
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications and IR
Uponor Corporation
Tel. +358 (0)20 129 2821
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.uponorgroup.com
