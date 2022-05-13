Uponor Oyj

Uponor Corporation, Stock exchange release, 13 May 2022 at 16:10 EEST

Uponor Corporation Shareholders’ Nomination Board composition

The three largest shareholders who on 30 April preceding the general meeting are registered in the shareholders' register of the company, held by Euroclear Finland Ltd., and have the largest share of all the voting rights, shall have the right to appoint the members representing the shareholders to the Uponor Corporation Shareholders’ Nomination Board. The holdings of a shareholder, held in several funds or registers, who according to the Securities Market Act has an obligation to disclose changes in ownership (notified shareholdings), will be calculated together when counting the voting rights, if the shareholder so requests in writing to the Board of Directors, at the latest on 29 April preceding the general meeting.

As of 30 April 2022, the three largest shareholders have remained the same as last year and the following persons have been nominated to Uponor Corporation Shareholders’ Nomination Board: Ville Kivelä (Oras Invest Oy), Henrika Vikman (Nordea Funds Oy) and Hanna Kaskela (Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company). Additionally, the Chair of the Board Annika Paasikivi will act as the expert member.

