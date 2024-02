The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 30 Cities

thyegn / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The gap between the middle and upper classes appears to be shrinking. This might seem surprising as 50% of Americans made up the middle class as of 2021, according to a Pew Research Center analysis. If that seems high, however, 61% of Americans identified as middle class in 1971, so that figure has dropped significantly. Perhaps it’s because of considerable income disparity across the country’s most popular cities.

With the middle class shrinking, there has also been a shift for the lower- and upper-income tiers. As the middle class has shrunk, the number of adults in the upper-income tier has increased from 14% in 1971 to 21% in 2021, according to Pew. But so has the lower-income tier, which increased from 25% to 29%.

This could be the case for certain cities’ growth, especially ones fueled by industries on the rise, based on current economic trends. And it seems as if the upper class might be congregating in certain areas of the country, particularly the West Coast, and largely in California.

GOBankingRates looked at all United States cities with above 40,000 households, as sourced from the 2022 American Community Surveys conducted by the United States Census Bureau, in order to find the 30 cities where the upper class has taken over, and what the five-year percent change in households was. All data was compiled on and up to date as of Feb. 13, 2024. More than half of America’s richest cities are in California, with 17 of the locales on this study’s list from the Golden State. Other states with more than one city represented included well-known cities in Oregon and Colorado. Others like Nevada, Virginia, Idaho Texas and Arizona had one city each.

Check out which cities are being priced out.

Lewisville, Texas

Total households in 2022 : 48,725

Upper-class households in 2017 : 8.8%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 20.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 136.36%

Bend, Oregon

Total households in 2022 : 42,151

Upper-class households in 2017 : 10.2%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 24.1%

5-year change in upper-class households: 136.27%

Santa Ana, California

Total households in 2022 : 77,553

Upper-class households in 2017 : 9%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 21.2%

5-year change in upper-class households: 135.56%

Hillsboro, Oregon

Total households in 2022 : 40,633

Upper-class households in 2017 : 13%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 27.5%

5-year change in upper-class households: 111.54%

Fontana, California

Total households in 2022 : 55,856

Upper-class households in 2017 : 11.1%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 23.4%

5-year change in upper-class households: 110.81%

Chula Vista, California

Total households in 2022 : 83,074

Upper-class households in 2017 : 13.8%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 28.7%

5-year change in upper-class households: 107.97%

Concord, California

Total households in 2022 : 45,574

Upper-class households in 2017 : 15.7%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 32.6%

5-year change in upper-class households: 107.64%

Clovis, California

Total households in 2022 : 40,135

Upper-class households in 2017 : 14.6%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 29.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 104.11%

Kent, Washington

Total households in 2022 : 45,699

Upper-class households in 2017 : 11.6%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 23.3%

5-year change in upper-class households: 100.86%

Lakewood, Colorado

Total households in 2022 : 68,111

Upper-class households in 2017 : 10.9%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 21.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 100%

Vallejo, California

Total households in 2022 : 44,107

Upper-class households in 2017 : 11.9%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 23.7%

5-year change in upper-class households: 99.16%

Riverside, California

Total households in 2022 : 90,540

Upper-class households in 2017 : 10.9%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 21.7%

5-year change in upper-class households: 99.08%

Arvada, Colorado

Total households in 2022 : 50,211

Upper-class households in 2017 : 15.9%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 31.1%

5-year change in upper-class households: 95.60%

Garden Grove, California

Total households in 2022 : 48,183

Upper-class households in 2017 : 12%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 23.4%

5-year change in upper-class households: 95%

Corona, California

Total households in 2022 : 46,524

Upper-class households in 2017 : 15.4%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 29.9%

5-year change in upper-class households: 94.16%

Hayward, California

Total households in 2022 : 49,542

Upper-class households in 2017 : 16.6%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 32.1%

5-year change in upper-class households: 93.37%

Escondido, California

Total households in 2022 : 51,288

Upper-class households in 2017 : 10.9%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 20.9%

5-year change in upper-class households: 91.74%

Beaverton, Oregon

Total households in 2022 : 40,812

Upper-class households in 2017 : 12.9%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 24.7%

5-year change in upper-class households: 91.47%

Peoria, Arizona

Total households in 2022 : 71,733

Upper-class households in 2017 : 12.5%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 23.9%

5-year change in upper-class households: 91.20%

Meridien, Idaho

Total households in 2022 : 42,843

Upper-class households in 2017 : 12%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 22.7%

5-year change in upper-class households: 89.17%

Ventura, California

Total households in 2022 : 41,954

Upper-class households in 2017 : 14.4%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 27.1%

5-year change in upper-class households: 88.19%

Thornton, Colorado

Total households in 2022 : 48,466

Upper-class households in 2017 : 12.7%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 23.8%

5-year change in upper-class households: 87.40%

Santa Rosa, California

Total households in 2022 : 68,096

Upper-class households in 2017 : 14%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 26.1%

5-year change in upper-class households: 86.43%

Oceanside, California

Total households in 2022 : 61,636

Upper-class households in 2017 : 12.9%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 24%

5-year change in upper-class households: 86.05%

Oxnard, California

Total households in 2022 : 51,099

Upper-class households in 2017 :11.9%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 22%

5-year change in upper-class households: 84.87%

Portland, Oregon

Total households in 2022 : 283,896

Upper-class households in 2017 : 13.7%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 25.3%

5-year change in upper-class households: 84.67%

Oakland, California

Total households in 2022 : 170,282

Upper-class households in 2017 : 17.7%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 32.5%

5-year change in upper-class households: 83.62%

Chesapeake, Virginia

Total households in 2022 : 91,368

Upper-class households in 2017 : 13.9%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 25.5%

5-year change in upper-class households: 83.45%

Henderson, Nevada

Total households in 2022 : 124,626

Upper-class households in 2017 : 13.2%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 24.2%

5-year change in upper-class households: 83.33%

Anaheim, California

Total households in 2022 :104,671

Upper-class households in 2017 : 13.7%

Upper-class households in 2022 : 25.1%

5-year change in upper-class households: 83.21%

Alexandria Bova contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at all United States cities with above 40,000 households, as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey, in order to find the 30 cities where the upper class has taken over. GOBankingRates found what percent of each city’s households in 2022 would be considered upper class (earning above $150,000). The cities that had a percentage of upper class households greater than or equal to the national average were moved on to the next round of analysis. Those cities were then ranked on 5-year change in percentage of upper class households (2017 – 2022). The 30 cities with the greatest change were included in the final rankings. This was the only ranking factor and all data was collected from the 2017 and 2022 American Community Surveys conducted by the United States Census Bureau. Supplemental data for each city was found on the 5-year change in households making $150,000-$199,999 and $200,000+. All data was compiled on and up to date as of February 13, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Upper Class Has Taken Over These 30 Cities