Uppwise Recognized in 2022 Gartner(R) Magic Quadrant(TM) for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting

MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / August 30, 2022 / Uppwise has been recognized as a Challenger in the new 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM+R.

Uppwise continues to be a leading provider of Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Adaptive Project Management and Reporting (APM+R) Solutions, announcing that it has been recognized once again in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Adaptive Project Management and Reporting.

Thanks to its product Uppwise APM, the company has been included into Gartner Magic Quadrant APM+R as a Challenger, we feel it is another proof of how Uppwise is making its way up among SPM/APM solutions. Its ability to support the entire project and work management life cycle, by combining everything in a single and flexible adaptive platform, meets the needs of its wide range of clients. Available via a named user subscription both on-premises or as SaaS and with locations in Italy, Uk and India, Uppwise has a wide client list.

"We are proud to be recognized as a Challenger in the new Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM+R. This combined with the fact that we are one of the three players being included both in Magic Quadrant for SPM and APM+R, in our opinion is a clear demonstration of our position among Strategy, Portfolios and Project Management tools. We feel our approach of combining traditional means with alternative work and execution methods has proven successful one more time, helping our customers drive growth, deliver on strategic initiatives and make more effective decisions to accelerate value generation." said Gioacchino Gaudioso, CEO of Uppwise.

With Uppwise solutions, users can choose a tailored combination of applications to meet their requirements.

Gartner defines "APM and reporting as a process flow, a set of behaviors and a set of supporting technologies that enable change management and enhanced operability of detailed project execution activities to support the technology needs of project managers and individual contributors."

Uppwise APM is an Adaptive Project Management and Reporting software designed for the changing requirements of projects and work environments in today's enterprises. Uppwise APM can support the entire project and work management life cycle in a single flexible and adaptive platform helping those managers who need to execute with open mind without methodological barriers, combining traditional approaches with alternative work and project execution methods to support continuous delivery.

