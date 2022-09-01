U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

Uproar PR Chosen as Agency of Record for Orlando’s Coveted Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Uproar PR
·4 min read
Uproar PR
Uproar PR

Award-winning PR firm expands Central Florida client portfolio with addition of the downtown venue, aims to increase national brand awareness

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR, a global, award-winning public relations agency that offers media relations, digital and influencer services, today announces the addition of the world-renowned Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts to its client portfolio. The $613 million venue serves as a cultural hub for the greater Central Florida community with its touring Broadway shows, concerts, comedians, education programs, philanthropic mission and more.

Uproar will leverage its national media relations expertise and push executive thought leadership to the forefront of its campaign strategy to expand national brand awareness. It will leverage influencer marketing to collaborate with relevant influencers to develop compelling content that engages with target audiences, facilitates lead generation, and converts ticket sales.

“We are excited to complement our in-house communications team with the addition of Uproar PR,” said Kathy Ramsberger, CEO and President of Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. “We are on the heels of a successful season with the completion of the original design of the building, the opening of Steinmetz Hall, and the onboarding of new leadership, and we hope to leverage Uproar PR’s expertise to elevate our brand nationally as we head into the next phase of our journey.”

Opened to the public in late 2014, the striking performing arts center is one of just 36 venues like it worldwide. The venue, with three main theaters—Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Walt Disney Theater and Steinmetz Hall—is set to host 500 shows and 400 events in 2023. It transformed the approachability of the arts center when COVID hit and launched the Frontyard Festival™, where over 100,000 people came together to enjoy live performances in a safe, outdoor setting at a time when people needed entertainment and community more than ever.

“When we opened our doors in 2014, we laid our roots in Orlando and those connections with our community remain strong to this day,” CEO of Uproar PR, Catriona Harris said. “The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a key player in the downtown landscape and the Central Florida arts and entertainment community. We’re excited to come alongside as an extension of their team to share their many stories and successes with media through our national PR campaigns.”

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is now part of Uproar’s Orlando powerhouse practice group, alongside Orlando Economic Partnership, Orlando Regional REALTOR® Association and Greater Orlando Sports Commission.

About Uproar PR
Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. Prior to COVID-19, Uproar had a team of 50 across three offices in Orlando, Chicago and Annapolis. Adjusting to the needs and demands of its team and the new environment, it now has a team of over 60 full-time employees across 14 states. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality results and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized on Entrepreneur’s list of Top Company Cultures, as a Gold Stevie Award Winner, one of Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, ChicagoInno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and a Platinum Hermes Creative Awards winner. For more information, visit www.uproarpr.com.

About Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts
Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts is a private nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization in downtown Orlando. The 698,312-square-foot venue includes three theaters: the 2,711-seat Walt Disney Theater, an amplified theater used for touring Broadway shows, concerts and other performances, as well as private events; the 296-seat Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, a community theater ideal for regional arts groups; and the new 1,464–1,770-seat Steinmetz Hall, which transforms in shape, seating and sound to accommodate a variety of art forms and events. In addition, the AdventHealth School of Arts offers semester classes, summer camps and pre-professional productions; and spaces like the DeVos Family Room and Rooftop Terrace are popular for weddings and other large private or corporate events. Out front, the 3-acre lawn includes Seneff Arts Plaza, where the community enjoyed live entertainment during the pandemic at the arts center’s award-winning Frontyard Festival™, supported by AdventHealth. Opening in Fall 2022, a dynamic music room called Judson’s will offer cabaret-style seating for intimate, live entertainment. The Dr. Phillips Center is supported by the City of Orlando, Orange County, the City of Winter Park, the State of Florida, and generous donors and sponsors.

Media Contact
Abigail Lacaillade
Uproar PR
alacaillade@uproarpr.com


