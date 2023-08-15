UPS Agreement with Teamsters

In a recent announcement, United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) CEO Carol Tome shared the company's successful agreement with the Teamsters, highlighting the benefits for all parties involved. This agreement marks a significant milestone for UPS and its employees, solidifying its position as a leading logistics provider. Let's delve into the details of this agreement and its implications for UPS, its customers, and the Teamsters.

Understanding the UPS and Teamsters Agreement

The agreement between UPS and the Teamsters is being hailed as a win-win-win. It addresses the concerns and priorities of the Teamsters' leadership, UPS employees, and the company itself. The contract ensures that UPS continues to reward its employees with competitive pay and benefits, solidifying its position as an industry leader in this regard.

Key Changes in the New Contract

The new contract brings several positive changes for UPS employees. One significant change is the conversion of all 22.4 employees, who are weekend delivery drivers, to regular full-time packaged car drivers. This provides UPS with the flexibility to schedule delivery drivers from Tuesday through Saturday, while also offering improved work-life balance for the drivers.

Working conditions for all UPS employees will also see improvements, including the introduction of air conditioning in every new U.S. packaged car starting in January 2024. The contract also allows UPS to introduce new technology and utilize seasonal support during peak holiday seasons.

Furthermore, the contract strengthens the industry-leading pay and benefits that Teamster employees already enjoy. By the end of the contract, the average UPS full-time driver will make approximately $170,000 annually in pay and benefits. Part-time union employees will also see an increase in their minimum hourly wage to $25.75, along with full healthcare and pension benefits.

Implications for UPS Shareholders

Tome delved into the second-quarter results, acknowledging that the negotiations with the Teamsters had a significant impact on volume diversion. Consolidated revenue for the quarter declined by 10.9% to $22.1 billion due to lower volume. However, UPS managed to deliver $2.9 billion of operating profit, in line with expectations. The consolidated operating margin exceeded expectations at 13.2%.

Tome also discussed UPS's progress in becoming the number one complex healthcare logistics provider globally. The company opened its first dedicated healthcare distribution facility in Ireland, expanding its European footprint. Revenue from the healthcare portfolio reached $4.7 billion in the first six months of 2023, with an expected full-year revenue of $10 billion.

UPS's International Expansion and Technological Innovations

On the international front, UPS has been rapidly expanding in India, one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The company launched MOVIN, an asset-light domestic joint venture, and expanded its coverage to 49 of the largest cities in India, representing approximately 90% of the B2B market opportunity.

Tome concluded her remarks by emphasizing UPS's Innovation Driven approach. The company leverages technology, such as the Network Planning Tools (NPT), which use AI and machine learning to quickly make changes to planning, scheduling, and volume flows across the network. NPT enabled UPS to match capacity with volume levels, resulting in a nearly 10% reduction in hours in the U.S. while maintaining industry-leading service. UPS is also making progress in rolling out its RFID initiative, Smart Package Smart Facility, with almost 50% of U.S. buildings operating with this technology by the end of the second quarter.

FedEx's Position Amid UPS's Negotiations

FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) has been benefiting from the recent Teamster negotiations with UPS. According to Brie Carere, an executive at FedEx, the company has not seen any material benefit from the UPS labor negotiations in the fourth quarter of 2023. However, she mentioned that these negotiations have opened up a lot of doors for FedEx and they are having great conversations with legacy UPS customers. This indicates that FedEx is capitalizing on the opportunity to attract customers who may be looking for alternatives due to the UPS negotiations.

Over 500 UPS executives had regular contact with customers to prevent volume diversion or win back diverted volume after the settlement. Tome emphasized the company's commitment to executing win-back initiatives and leveraging investments in the digital customer experience to tap into the $7 billion sales pipeline opportunity.

FedEx's Competitive Advantage and Market Opportunities

Carere also expressed confidence in FedEx's strong value proposition compared to its primary competitor, UPS. This suggests that FedEx is positioning itself as a favorable option for customers who may be seeking reliable and efficient shipping services. The company's sales pipeline is expected to benefit from these conversations and the perceived advantages over UPS.

Furthermore, Carere mentioned that FedEx has seen a shift in customer trades within its portfolio, particularly in the Asia region. With the reopening of the IE (International Economy) product in the fourth quarter, FedEx has experienced positive performance and is pleased with the sales pipeline in the Asia-Pacific team. This indicates that FedEx is successfully attracting customers who may have previously relied on UPS for their shipping needs.

Overall, while FedEx did not see immediate material benefits from the UPS labor negotiations, the company is optimistic about the long-term opportunities that have arisen as a result. By leveraging its strong value proposition and engaging in conversations with legacy UPS customers, FedEx is well-positioned to benefit from the changing dynamics in the shipping industry.

Analysts' Perspective on UPS's Situation

While Tome was exceptionally skillful in delivering an upbeat message the analysts in the room didnt buy it. The response has been overwhelmingly negative. All analysts reporting to Zacks.com downgraded the stock for this quarter, this year, and next year. After all, $170,000 pay and benefits package has me re-thinking what I do for a living. Lots of pay equals lots of cost and when FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) is not yet ruled by the Teamsters it seems like FedEx can use this as an opportunity to gain market share though lower cost services.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

