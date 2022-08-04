U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,156.50
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,781.00
    +11.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,260.25
    -11.25 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,911.40
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.72
    +0.06 (+0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.40
    +6.40 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    19.99
    +0.10 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0167
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.26%)
     

  • Vix

    21.95
    -1.98 (-8.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2158
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5150
    -0.3160 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,107.87
    +345.05 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    531.93
    +7.20 (+1.37%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,967.24
    +225.34 (+0.81%)
     

UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
UPS
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • UPS
UPS
UPS

ATLANTA, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable September 1, 2022 to shareowners of record on August 15, 2022.

Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS’s core principles and a hallmark of the company’s financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest companies, with 2021 revenue of $97.3 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, “Moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” the company’s more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes an unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.  More information can be found at www.ups.comabout.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

CONTACT: UPS Media Relations 404-828-7123 pr@ups.com UPS Investor Relations 404-828-6059 (Option 4) Investor@ups.com


Recommended Stories

  • Selective Insurance (SIGI) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates

    Selective Insurance (SIGI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -6.40% and 3.27%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • WATCH: Bucs players wish Tom Brady a happy 45th birthday

    Tom Brady turned 45 years old Wednesday, and his teammates made sure to send him plenty of well-wishes

  • Elon Musk’s response to Twitter lawsuit to be made public by Friday

    Elon Musk’s answer to Twitter’s lawsuit over his attempt to back out of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media company will be made public by Friday evening at the latest, a judge ruled Wednesday.

  • Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ

    Around 200 jobs are being cut, the WSJ said, adding that the retailer notified employees in its Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters and other corporate offices of its restructuring move. Several companies, including Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, and Coinbase Global Inc have also been cutting jobs and slowing hiring as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

  • Mystery of the ‘meme stock’ no one had ever heard of that went from $1 billion market cap to over $400 billion in a matter of days

    Even AMTD Digital seems to be at a loss as to why it is now so valuable.

  • Occidental to cut debt and distribute cash, won't raise oil output

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Occidental Petroleum Corp plans to use the bonanza from high oil and gas prices to accelerate debt payments and cash distribution to shareholders but will not raise oil production, Chief Executive Vicki Hollub said on Wednesday. White House officials have been urging oil producers to invest in more oil production to bring fuel prices down to consumers. Occidental on Tuesday posted higher than expected earnings in the second quarter, but cut its 2022 output outlook for the main unconventional basin in the United States, knocking its shares down more than 6% to close at $60.99.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 40%

    Is the bear market over? This is the question that everyone wants to know. After a near-historic decline over the first half of the year, the stock market has been on a roll over the past month, with the S&P 500 rising nearly 9%, while the Nasdaq is up 14%. JPMorgan chief global markets strategist Marko Kolanovic has an upbeat message for those concerned about the sustainability of the rally. “Risk markets are rallying despite some disappointing data releases, indicating bad news was already ant

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates

    Medical Properties (MPW) delivered FFO and revenue surprises of 2.22% and 0.97%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), a smart energy-technology company, fell hard today after the company reported worse-than-anticipated second-quarter results that missed analysts' top-line consensus estimate.

  • Moderna stock gets boost from earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss second-quarter earnings for Moderna, the Biden administration’s fall booster campaign, COVID-19 vaccine sales, and longer-term vaccine growth.

  • Sunrun (RUN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Sunrun (RUN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 70% and 20.52%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • Lucid cuts production forecast again, shares tumble

    Lucid shares fell late Wednesday after the company slashed its production forecast for the second quarter in a row.

  • Seeking at Least 13% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    We’ve seen two conflicting trends in the markets this year – a sharp drop, into bear territory, in the first five months, and a strong rally since the beginning of June. Both trends have been overlaid on increased volatility, creating a confusing market environment even when the buying kicked back in. Along with the unpredictable stock market, we’ve had to deal with inflation at 40-year high levels and fast-rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve tries to put the brakes on prices. The resul

  • Stocks moving in after-hours trading: eBay, Lucid Group, Booking Holdings, Clorox

    Top trending after-hours tickers on Yahoo Finance.

  • Why Infinera Stock Is Plummeting Today

    After the market closed Tuesday, Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced that it plans to raise funds by selling new convertible debt notes. As of noon ET, its share price was down roughly by 20%. Infinera intends to offer $275 million in convertible senior notes that will come due in 2028.

  • AMD Stock Is Dipping. ‘Back Up the Truck’ and Buy, Says Analyst.

    Wall Street is telling investors to buy Advanced Micro Devices shares any time they fall. Analysts believe the chip maker’s second-quarter financial results show increasing long-term value despite the current difficulties in the personal-computer market. Rosenblatt analyst Han Mosesmann reiterated a Buy rating for AMD stock with a target of $200 for the price, a call that implies the shares could double.

  • MercadoLibre (MELI) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates

    MercadoLibre (MELI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 44.64% and 4.95%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?