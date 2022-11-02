UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend

UPS

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable December 1, 2022, to shareowners of record on November 14, 2022.

Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS’s core principles and a hallmark of the company’s financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world's largest companies, with 2021 revenue of $97.3 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories.

