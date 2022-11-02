U.S. markets closed

UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend

UPS
·1 min read
UPS
UPS

ATLANTA, Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.52 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable December 1, 2022, to shareowners of record on November 14, 2022.

Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS’s core principles and a hallmark of the company’s financial strength. UPS has either maintained or increased its dividend each year since going public in 1999.

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest companies, with 2021 revenue of $97.3 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. Focused on its purpose statement, “Moving our world forward by delivering what matters,” the company’s more than 500,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes an unwavering stance in support of diversity, equity and inclusion.  More information can be found at www.ups.comabout.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

# # #

CONTACT: UPS Media Relations 404-828-7123 pr@ups.com UPS Investor Relations 404-828-6059 (Option 4) Investor@ups.com


