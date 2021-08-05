U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,429.10
    +26.44 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,064.25
    +271.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,895.12
    +114.58 (+0.78%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.01
    +39.69 (+1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    +0.01 (+0.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.30
    -2.60 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    25.20
    -0.09 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1840
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2170
    +0.0330 (+2.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3925
    +0.0041 (+0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7740
    +0.3060 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,959.55
    +1,282.53 (+3.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,005.54
    +29.64 (+3.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,120.43
    -3.43 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,728.12
    +144.04 (+0.52%)
     

UPS Announces Quarterly Dividend and $5 Billion Share Repurchase Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
UPS
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

ATLANTA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPS (NYSE: UPS) today announced its regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share on all outstanding Class A and Class B shares.

The dividend is payable September 9, 2021 to shareowners of record on August 23, 2021.

In addition, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a new share repurchase program of $5.0 billion, replacing its existing $2.1 billion authorization.

Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer, commented, “Commitment to the dividend is one of UPS’s core principles and a hallmark of the company’s financial strength. As previously disclosed, we expect to continue paying regular cash dividends, with a targeted dividend payout ratio, starting in 2022, of approximately 50% of our prior year’s adjusted net income. In addition, we are pleased that the Board has increased our flexibility to engage in share repurchases. UPS will deploy a disciplined and balanced approach to capital allocation, including returns to shareowners through dividends and share repurchases.”

About UPS

UPS (NYSE: UPS) is one of the world’s largest package delivery companies with 2020 revenue of $84.6 billion, and provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions for customers in more than 220 countries and territories. The company’s more than 540,000 employees embrace a strategy that is simply stated and powerfully executed: Customer First. People Led. Innovation Driven. UPS is committed to reducing its impact on the environment and supporting the communities we serve around the world. UPS also takes a strong and unwavering stance in support of diversity, equality, and inclusion. The company can be found on the Internet at www.ups.com, with more information at www.about.ups.com and www.investors.ups.com.

CONTACT: Contacts:UPS Media Relations 404-828-7123 pr@ups.com UPS Investor Relations 404-828-6059 (Option 4) Investor@ups.com


Recommended Stories

  • Worried About a Market Crash? Buy This Dividend Stock

    UPS is generating record amounts of free cash flow, teeing up future dividend raises for years to come.

  • Critics warn Apple plan to scan iPhones for images of child sexual abuse could be misused

    Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple (AAPL) said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to warn about sensitive content without making private communications readable by the company. The tool Apple calls “neuralMatch” will detect known images of child sexual abuse without decrypting people’s messages.

  • Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000

    Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane on July 11 and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago. In June, Virgin Galactic received approval from the U.S. aviation safety regulator to fly people to space.

  • 35 Best War Movies on Netflix

    In this article, we will take a look at the 35 best war movies on Netflix. You can skip our detailed analysis of the movie streaming industry’s outlook for 2021, and go directly to the 5 Best War Movies on Netflix. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) is inarguably the top choice of the public for streaming […]

  • Western Digital vs. Micron: Which Data Storage Stock to Choose?

    The data storage industry is experiencing significant growth, due to the rising penetration of Internet of Things (IoT) in different industries such as retail, manufacturing, and healthcare, as well as an increase in the adoption of cloud computing. According to a Grand View Research report, the data storage market was worth $53.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.5% between 2019 to 2025. Using the TipRanks Stock Comparison tool, let us comp

  • 10 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 high yield dividend stocks to buy in August. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in August. As we enter into a new month this year, it is only […]

  • Why Fiverr's Stock Dropped 24.8% Today

    Management said the relatively weak results are the result of more normal business activity and less remote work, which is hurting the freelance market. This is a short-term hit to Fiverr, and it makes sense the stock is down big given the fact the company has a market cap of $6.3 billion and expects revenue of just $280 million to $288 million this year.

  • Why Amarin Is Soaring Today

    What happened?  Shares of Amarin (NASDAQ: AMRN) are up 9% to $4.84 apiece as of 2:30 p.m. EDT. The company released spectacular second-quarter earnings. Revenue went up 14% year over year to $154.5 million.

  • This Growth Stock Is Riding the Online Gambling Boom

    This payments company serves the global iGaming industry, and it's bringing its expertise to the U.S.

  • Why Amedisys Stock Is Crashing Today

    What happened Shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) were down 21.2% as of 11:29 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The big decline came after the home health and hospice company announced its second-quarter results following the market close on Wednesday.

  • Why Shares of Intellia Therapeutics Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) were up 12% at 3:45 p.m. EDT today after the company reported earnings and updated investors on its clinical trials. Image source: Getty Images.

  • Why Carnival Corporation and Norwegian Cruise Line Stocks Popped Today

    As the trading day winds to a close here at 3:45 p.m. EDT, shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock are up 6.9% over yesterday's close, and rival Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH) is close behind with a 6.3% gain. Investors in both these cruise line stocks, however, may owe their good fortune to a third: Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL). In case you haven't heard, Royal Caribbean reported its fiscal Q2 earnings results yesterday.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest CEO and founder Cathie Wood doesn't like standing still. This week, she added to her positions in Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD), PagerDuty (NYSE: PD), and UiPath (NYSE: PATH). Robinhood may seem to be a quintessential Wood stock, as the online trading platform has been disrupting the retail investing game with its zero-commission transactions and its mission to level the playing field for small investors.

  • Carvana soar past Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains why Carvana stock's after hours pop on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • OPKO Health's, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO is on a Buying Spree Before the US Drug Approval Decision

    OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. Their CEO has been continuously buying shares, and we were curious as to why that might be.

  • Why Tilray Is Rallying Today

    What happened? Shares of pot grower Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) are up 4.1% to $14.54 apiece as of 10:30 a.m. EDT. On Aug. 4, Tilray's CEO Irwin Simons gave an exclusive interview to cannabis business news outlet New Cannabis Ventures.

  • Zillow predicts its first $2 billion quarter and blows away earnings expectations, but stock sinks

    Zillow Group Inc. blew away Wall Street expectations Thursday with strong second-quarter results and a stunning forecast that calls for large growth in its newer home-flipping business and its first $2 billion quarter of sales.

  • Zynga Stock Is Plunging After Earnings. Here’s Why.

    The second-quarter profit was a surprise at mobile-videogame company Zynga, but shares are falling because fewer people are playing.

  • Novavax stock drops as wider-than-expected loss overshadows vaccine booster data

    Novavax Inc. shares fell in the extended session Thursday after the biotech’s wider-than-expected loss on the quarter overshadowed positive results for its COVID-19 vaccine booster. Novavax (NVAX) shares fell 9% after hours, following a 5.5% gain in the regular session to close at $236.20. Revenue soared to $298 million from $35.5 million in the year-ago quarter because of services performed for the U.S. government and under Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations agreements.

  • AIG profit beats estimates on general insurance, retirement gains

    The U.S. insurer posted underwriting income of $463 million in its general insurance business in the quarter, compared with a loss of $343 million a year earlier, when it booked large losses related to the pandemic. The business saw $118 million of catastrophe losses, compared to $674 million in the prior year. Global insurers last year faced a sharp rise in payouts related to the health crisis, but many have now seen a fall in coronavirus-related claims as vaccines roll out.