UPS Battery Market Size for Data Center Industry Market to grow by USD 2.11 billion, Driven by Increase in Adoption of Modular UPS Systems - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The UPS Battery Market For Data Center Industry Market Segmented by Product (Lead-acid battery and Lithium-ion battery) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The UPS battery market share for the data center industry is expected to increase to USD 2.11 billion from 2021 to 2026. However, the growth momentum is likely to decelerate at a CAGR of 6.35%. Technavio categorizes the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) battery market for the data center industry as a part of the global renewable electricity market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the UPS battery market for the data center industry during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled UPS Battery Market for Data Center Industry Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

UPS Battery Market For Data Center Industry Market - Segmentation Analysis

The ups battery market for the data center industry market report is segmented by Product (Lead-acid battery and Lithium-ion battery) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Revenue Generating Segment - The UPS battery market for data center industry share growth by the lead-acid battery segment will be significant for revenue generation. Lead-acid batteries are popular in UPS applications in data centers due to their advantages such as compatibility, high energy density, cost, and ability to supply high voltage when compared with other rechargeable batteries.

Regional Analysis - 34% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. The UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for the UPS battery market for the data center industry in Europe. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in Europe.

UPS Battery Market For Data Center Industry Market - Key Market Dynamics

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increase in adoption of modular ups systems and growing awareness about green facilities are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the consolidation of data centers will challenge market growth.

UPS Battery Market For Data Center Industry Market - Vendor Analysis

The UPS battery market for the data center industry is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

UPS Battery Market For Data Center Industry Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 6.35% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.21 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 34% Key consumer countries US, India, UK, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, ETERNITY TECHNOLOGIES FZ LLC, EverExceed Industrial Co. Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., FIAMM Energy Technology Spa, First National Battery, Fullriver Battery, GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Lithium Werks, Saft Groupe SAS, Schneider Electric SE, Vertiv Holdings Co., Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Batteries Ltd., C and D Technologies Inc., Leoch International Technology Ltd., and MIDAC SpA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Lead acid battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Lithium-ion battery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 The Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

10.4 C and D Technologies Inc.

10.5 Chaowei Power Holdings Ltd.

10.6 EaglePicher Technologies LLC

10.7 East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

10.8 Eaton Corp. Plc

10.9 EnerSys

10.10 Exide Industries Ltd.

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

10.12 Vertiv Holdings Co.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

