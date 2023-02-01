UPS battery market size to increase by USD 439.47 million: APAC will account for 43% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The UPS battery market by product, application, and geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market growth is estimated to accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15% and register an incremental growth of USD 439.47 million during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download a PDF sample report

Company profiles

The UPS battery market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

ABB Ltd.: The company offers UPS batteries such as PCS100 UPS-I.

Amara Raja Group: The company offers UPS batteries such as PowerStack, AMARON QUANTA, AMARON QUANTA-HWS.

C&D Technologies Inc.: The company offers UPS battery namely UPS-MR.

CHILWEE GROUP Co.: The company offers UPS battery namely Chilwee FM Series VRLA Battery.

Hitachi Ltd.

Kokam Co. Ltd.

Legrand SA

Leoch International Technology Ltd.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Regional analysis

Based on region, the global UPS battery market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC accounted for a major share of the global UPS battery market. Factor such as the growth of the market is influenced by the increasing use of UPS in the railway, wind, power, and other sectors. In the manufacturing sector, companies from developed countries in Europe and North America are increasingly establishing operations in APAC to take advantage of the low-cost manufacturability in the region and to enable their reach in APAC. The increase in manufacturing activities is expected to propel the demand for general machinery and thereby drive the demand for UPS systems, which, in turn, will drive the market.

Market dynamics

The growth of the market depends on serval factors, including the increase in data center construction, the rise of green telecom towers, and increasing factory automation. However, UPS battery failures are hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

Market Segmentation

Based on product, the market is segmented into lead-acid, li-ion, and NiCd. The lead-acid segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

By Geography, the market is classified as APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America. APAC will have the largest share of the market.

What are the key data covered in this UPS battery market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the UPS battery market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the UPS battery market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of UPS battery market vendors

UPS battery market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 171 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 439.47 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 9.59 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 43% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Accumulatorenwerke HOPPECKE Carl Zoellner and Sohn GmbH, Amara Raja Group, C and D Technologies Inc., CHILWEE GROUP Co., Delta Electronics Inc., EaglePicher Technologies LLC, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., GS Yuasa Corp., HBL Power Systems Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Kokam Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Leoch International Technology Ltd., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Vertiv Holdings Co., and Schneider Electric SE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

