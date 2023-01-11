UPS market 2023-2027; A descriptive analysis of the five forces model, market dynamics, and segmentation - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global UPS market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.97 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 37%.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UPS Market 2023-2027

Global UPS market - Five Forces

The global cloud data warehouse market is fragmented, and the five forces analysis covers–

Bargaining Power of Buyers

The threat of New Entrants

Threat of Rivalry

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Threat of Substitutes

UPS market – Customer Landscape

The report includes the market's adoption lifecycle, from the innovator's stage to the laggard's stage. It focuses on adoption rates in different regions based on penetration. Furthermore, the report also includes key purchase criteria and drivers of price sensitivity to help companies evaluate and develop their growth strategies.

UPS market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (non-residential and residential), type (online or double conversion, line-interactive, and off-line or standby), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The market share growth by the non-residential segment will be significant during the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rapid growth in demand from data centers and the growth in automation and control processes in the industrial sector.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global UPS market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global UPS market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in the demand for power, phasing out of coal plants, increasing power outages, and investments in data centers are driving the growth of the UPS market in APAC.

UPS market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The market is driven by the growth in data center infrastructure.

Data center operators adopt UPS to ensure continuous power supply and smoother operation of sensitive equipment such as servers and routers.

Hence, UPS systems have become a critical component of data center infrastructure.

With the growing customer base and continuous addition of new products or service offerings, the demand for data centers is increasing among organizations worldwide.

This, in turn, is driving the growth of the global UPS market.

Leading trends influencing the market

The advances in UPS technology is identified as the key trend in the market.

Vendors in the market are continuously innovating their products to address various challenges such as improving efficiency, power factor correction (PFC), and voltage conditioning.

For instance, vendors are enabling system enhancements for data center UPS by using wide bandgap semiconductors made from gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC).

They are also focusing on several other aspects such as using silicon-based components in the circuits of UPS to improve efficiency.

Many such advances are improving the efficiency and performance of UPS systems.

This trend will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering market growth

Risk of UPS failure is one of the major challenges in the market.

UPS systems sometimes fail due to the non-performance of components such as batteries and fans.

Factors such as high load, ambient temperature, and the duration and frequency of use have a direct impact on the performance of these components.

These components may also fail during instances such as exposure to extreme and frequent voltage spikes.

The failure of UPS systems is critical, especially for non-residential users such as data centers, where even a single occurrence can lead to significant damage.

Such challenges are reducing the growth potential in the market.

Driver, Trend, and Challenges are the factor of market dynamics that state about

What are the key data covered in this UPS market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the UPS market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the UPS market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the UPS market industry across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of UPS market vendors

UPS market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 174 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.75 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Delta Electronics Inc, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Metartec Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Power Innovations International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

