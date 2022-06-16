UPS Market: APAC to Occupy 47% Market Share|Driven by Growth in Data Center Infrastructure|Technavio

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "UPS Market by Application (non-residential and residential) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The UPS market share is expected to increase by USD 4.83 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.86%. 47% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, India, and Japan are the key markets for ups market in APAC. The increase in demand for power and the phasing out of coal power plants are widening the gap between power demand and supply in the country. This is leading to power outages, which is a primary factor for increasing demand for UPS.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled UPS Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The growth in data center infrastructure is notably driving the global UPS market growth . Data centers are emerging as an invaluable asset for organizations of all sizes and industries as these facilities provide a wide range of services such as data storage and cloud computing. These services have become a necessity in the operations of modern businesses and thus have led to the rapid growth of data center infrastructures.

Market Trend - The growing use of lithium-ion batteries in UPS systems is the key market trend driving the global UPS market growth. Lithium-ion batteries offer several advantages over lead-acid batteries, such as higher energy density, higher depth of discharge, higher charge rate, longer power-holding capacity, and longer shelf life.

Market Challenges - The risk of UPS failure is the major challenge impeding the global UPS market growth. UPS systems are prone to failure due to the non-performance of components such as batteries and fans. For instance, the life expectancy of batteries can be affected by several factors such as incorrect UPS placement, cycling frequency, ambient temperature, and absence of regular maintenance. Fans cool the UPS to maintain its operating temperature. The life expectancy of fans can get affected by high load, ambient temperature, and the duration and frequency of use.

Segmentation Analysis:

The UPS market report is segmented by Application (non-residential and residential) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America).

Vendor Analysis:

The UPS market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying Technavio categorizes the global UPS market as a part of the global electrical components and equipment market.

UPS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 3.86% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 4.83 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 2.20 Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Toshiba Corp., and Vertiv Group Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

