U.S. markets open in 4 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,370.50
    -39.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,356.00
    -271.00 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,096.25
    -144.25 (-1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,010.20
    -15.50 (-0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.20
    +0.10 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.20
    +16.10 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.75
    +0.39 (+1.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1306
    -0.0045 (-0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.76
    +7.85 (+32.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3511
    -0.0055 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0780
    -0.3320 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,172.21
    -154.55 (-0.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    958.72
    -38.24 (-3.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,497.35
    -163.67 (-2.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,079.59
    -616.49 (-2.23%)
     

UPS Market revenue to cross USD 15 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc
·5 min read
Global Market Insights, Inc
Global Market Insights, Inc

Major UPS market players include ABB Ltd., Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd., Arabian Power Electronics Company, Delta Power Solutions Pvt., Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ENERSYS, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Kstar New Energy, Co., Ltd., Legrand S.A., Microtek International Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Riello Elettronica Group, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SOCOMEC Group S.A., SolarEdge Solution (Gamatronic), Techser Power Solutions Pvt., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and Vertiv Co.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The UPS market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 15 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for scalable and robust power systems.

The UPS market is witnessing an increase in demand for standby (offline) UPS systems as they are a low-cost solution that safeguards against power surges by clamping down on excess voltage. These solutions are best suited for devices with a power rating of less than 1,500VA. Offline UPS is a suitable solution for different application domains that need low power capacity and at a lower cost. Offline UPS protects desktop computers, game consoles, workstations, wireless networks, and other electronic devices against power outages. It gives enough runtime during a power loss to save work in progress and complete an organized shutdown of devices. Most offline UPS systems include fundamental surge protection in addition to power backup.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3791

According to SelectUSA, the U.S. media and entertainment industry generated over USD 700 billion in 2021. The major applications of UPS systems in this sector include data centers, studio equipment, mixers, communication equipment, TV & transmission applications, and lighting loads. Electronic devices utilized in the media & entertainment industry are vulnerable to damage and failure due to unanticipated blackouts, voltage fluctuations, and other power disturbances. A UPS provides such devices with battery backup power and protection, allowing smooth operations with minimal data loss. The modular & robust design of UPS supports critical loads with a high level of redundancy, which makes it suitable for media & entertainment applications.

The introduction of 5G technology will create a major transformation in the UPS sector. The improving telecom infrastructure credited to government initiatives will increase the UPS market demand. For instance, in 2020 - 2021, the Government of India allocated USD 9 billion to the Department of Telecommunications, a 184% increase over the revised estimates of 2019 - 2020. A single-phase UPS system provides clean & consistent power for different types of Private Branch Exchange (PBX) phone systems including individual and server-based operations. Different UPS systems are available for mission-critical telecommunication applications that use Power over Ethernet (PoE) and Voice over IP (VoIP).

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3791

Some major findings of the UPS market report are:

  • The market will expand owing to growing demand for reliable power solutions from emerging economies including Saudi Arabia, Colombia, and Chile. An increasing number of industries and production activities are relying on highly stable power supplies, thus improving the demand for UPS systems in these sectors.

  • The increasing number of smart city projects is boosting the UPS market value. For instance, in February 2021, the South Africa government announced that three smart cities are being conceptualized across the country. These projects are highly dependent on IoT technologies to provide advanced services to the residents, which requires robust power systems.

  • Rising developments in the UPS industry including the replacement of lead-acid batteries with lithium-ion batteries will help UPS market expansion. These factors prevent issues faced by increased operating temperature changes and fast charging potentials. This, in turn, provides efficient power management solutions to different industries.

  • The market for line-interactive UPS systems that provide power conditioning and battery backup is growing. This device is particularly useful in locations where outages are minimal, but power fluctuations are prevalent. Before switching to battery backup, line-interactive UPS systems can sustain a broad range of input voltage changes.

  • Large enterprises use UPS systems to ensure secure & continuous power supply and protect themselves from power outages. Power failures and fluctuating power supplies cause substantial harm to industries and businesses that rely largely on high-quality energy to run smoothly.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 UPS Market Insights
3.1 Industry segmentation
3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
3.2.1 Global outlook
3.2.2 Regional outlook
3.2.3 Industry value chain
3.2.3.1 Research and development
3.2.3.2 Manufacturing
3.2.3.3 Marketing
3.2.3.4 Supply
3.2.4 Competitive landscape
3.2.4.1 Strategy
3.2.4.2 Distribution network
3.2.4.3 Business growth
3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis
3.3.1 Raw material suppliers
3.3.2 Component suppliers
3.3.3 System integrators
3.3.4 Service providers
3.3.5 Distribution Network
3.3.6 Vendor matrix
3.3.6.1 Raw material suppliers
3.3.6.2 Component suppliers
3.3.6.3 System integrators
3.3.6.4 Service providers
3.3.6.5 Distribution Network
3.4 Technological & innovation landscape
3.4.1 Digital power
3.4.2 Modular UPS technology
3.4.3 Lithium-ion battery in UPS
3.5 Regulatory landscape
3.6 Industry impact forces
3.6.1 Growth drivers
3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges
3.7 Growth potential analysis
3.8 Porter’s analysis
3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/ups-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • How lack of insurance for SPAC directors threatens to derail M&A deals under Hong Kong's new listing regime

    The dearth of insurance that protects directors of special purpose acquisition companies (SPAC) from legal liability could hold back mergers and acquisitions and prove to be a setback for Hong Kong's new listing regime, according to sponsors and insurance players. The lack of so-called directors and officers (D&O) liability insurance in Hong Kong has been cited as a risk factor by sponsors of SPACs - shell companies that raise funds through a share sale and use the proceeds to buy assets within

  • Watertown High School principal to retire

    The Watertown School District received a letter of retirement from High School Principal Brad Brandsrud.

  • What a Russian invasion of Ukraine would mean for markets as Biden warns Putin of ‘severe costs’

    A White House warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now” shook up financial markets Friday. Here's what investors need to know about military action and markets.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • PayPal’s Stock Drop Wiped Out 2 Years of Gains. Insiders Are Buying Up Shares.

    Nearly two years of gains have been wiped from PayPal Holdings’ market value since the payments company reported a disappointing fourth quarter with cringe-inducing guidance after the market closed Feb. 1. Three insiders, including PayPal’s top executive, stepped up and bought $2.5 million of shares. Barron’s noted that PayPal “undermined its credibility” with its fourth-quarter report, which was mixed, and guidance, which was a surprise to the downside.

  • 3 Monster Stocks I'd Buy First if I Had to Build a Portfolio From Scratch

    If you are new to investing or even an experienced investor, this trio of stocks should be considered as key holdings for your portfolio.

  • 10 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best Fortune 500 stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Fortune 500 Stocks to Buy Now. The Fortune 500 list consists of the largest public and private companies from the United States, ranked by annual revenues, […]

  • Best Stocks, Crypto, and ETFs to Watch – Walmart, Gold, AMD, NVIDIA, Shiba Inu in Focus

    NVIDIA earnings on Wednesday may test the staying power of long-term bulls.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Etsy Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • 5 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $150,000 Into $1 Million by 2032 (or Sooner)

    Both the growth stock-dependent Nasdaq Composite and broad-based S&P 500 underwent their largest correction since the March 2020 pandemic-induced crash. The first stock that could deliver a 567% (or greater) return over the next decade and make people millionaires off a $150,000 investment is cloud-based lending platform Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). The traditional lending process, at least for personal loans, can be slow, arduous, and costly, for both banks and the customer attempting to take out a loan.

  • 10 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the 10 3D printing companies to watch in 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to 5 3D Printing Companies to Watch in 2022. Thought of as something straight from a science fiction novel up until a few decades ago, 3D printing has […]

  • 4 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    The dividend yield on the S&P 500 is currently near a 20-year low of around 1.3%. Meanwhile, even traditionally higher-yielding sectors like real estate investment trusts (REITs) are offering relatively low yields (less than 3% on average) following that sector's big run-up last year. Four that stand out as great buys right now are EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR), Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI).

  • Dow Jones Futures: Russia In Focus After Market Rally Breaks Key Levels

    Dow Jones futures: Russia/Ukraine tensions are in focus after the stock market rally broke key levels Friday. Tesla China sales are on tap.

  • Goodyear Tire’s stock suffers worst day since Black Monday after disappointing FCF outlook

    Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. pulled a sharp U-turn to sink deep into negative territory Friday, after the tire maker followed a strong earnings report with a disappointing full-year outlook for free cash flow.

  • The China lithium question: a clash of the West's corporate and strategic interests

    The deal went through swiftly - and almost immediately prompted calls for a national security review. Just three months after Chinese-state-owned Zijin Mining Group announced its US$960 million plans to buy Canadian miner Neo Lithium, the proposal was signed, screened and delivered. At a corporate level, the deal made sense. Neo Lithium's biggest mine operation is in Argentina, where Zijin already has interests and plans to build a lithium carbonate plant. Canadian officials also said carmakers

  • Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says

    The former head of India's largest stock exchange shared confidential information with a yogi and sought his advice on crucial decisions, a probe by the market regulator has found, ahead of the bourse's much-awaited public listing. In a case of "bizarre misconduct" that was a "glaring breach" of regulations, Chitra Ramkrishna, the former chief executive of National Stock Exchange (NSE), shared information including the bourse's financial projections, business plans and board agenda with a purported spiritual guru in the Himalayas, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said. "The sharing of financial and business plans of NSE ... is a glaring, if not unimaginable, act that could shake the very foundations of the stock exchange," SEBI said in an order, imposing penalties on Ramkrishna, the bourse and other top former executives for the lapses.

  • Should You Buy Alphabet Now or Wait Until After the Stock Split?

    There's no denying that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has become a force to be reckoned with. Not many companies can boast that their signature product or service has become a verb: "Google it." Beyond search, Alphabet is a leader in digital advertising, smartphone operating systems led by Android, and cloud computing with its fast-growing Google Cloud.

  • Is Meta Stock A Buy? The Bull And Bear Case After Facebook Parent's Crash

    Meta stock a buy? Facebook's parent just crashed. Are its problems really that bad, or is it a great bargain?

  • FTSE 100 Live: Ukraine fears trigger market slide, oil at $95 a barrel

    European stock markets have fallen sharply as investors react to America's warning of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Benchmarks in France and Germany are down by 3% and the FTSE 100 index fell 2%, with travel stocks among those under pressure and Russia-focused steel and mining company Evraz down by a third in value. The price of Brent crude rose to a seven-year high above $95 a barrel, adding to cost-of-living pressures in the UK economy.

  • 3 Growth Stocks to Buy That Could Be Massive Long-Term Winners

    Don't miss out on these superb investment opportunities just because some pundit tells you this is the time to focus on so-called value stocks.