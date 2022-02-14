UPS Market revenue to cross USD 15 Bn by 2028: Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights, Inc

Major UPS market players include ABB Ltd., Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd., Arabian Power Electronics Company, Delta Power Solutions Pvt., Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Inc., Emerson Electric Co., ENERSYS, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Kstar New Energy, Co., Ltd., Legrand S.A., Microtek International Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Riello Elettronica Group, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SOCOMEC Group S.A., SolarEdge Solution (Gamatronic), Techser Power Solutions Pvt., Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, and Vertiv Co.

Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The UPS market size is anticipated to record a valuation of USD 15 billion by 2028, according to the most recent study by Global Market Insights Inc. The market growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for scalable and robust power systems.

The UPS market is witnessing an increase in demand for standby (offline) UPS systems as they are a low-cost solution that safeguards against power surges by clamping down on excess voltage. These solutions are best suited for devices with a power rating of less than 1,500VA. Offline UPS is a suitable solution for different application domains that need low power capacity and at a lower cost. Offline UPS protects desktop computers, game consoles, workstations, wireless networks, and other electronic devices against power outages. It gives enough runtime during a power loss to save work in progress and complete an organized shutdown of devices. Most offline UPS systems include fundamental surge protection in addition to power backup.

Request for a sample of this research report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/3791

According to SelectUSA, the U.S. media and entertainment industry generated over USD 700 billion in 2021. The major applications of UPS systems in this sector include data centers, studio equipment, mixers, communication equipment, TV & transmission applications, and lighting loads. Electronic devices utilized in the media & entertainment industry are vulnerable to damage and failure due to unanticipated blackouts, voltage fluctuations, and other power disturbances. A UPS provides such devices with battery backup power and protection, allowing smooth operations with minimal data loss. The modular & robust design of UPS supports critical loads with a high level of redundancy, which makes it suitable for media & entertainment applications.

Story continues

The introduction of 5G technology will create a major transformation in the UPS sector. The improving telecom infrastructure credited to government initiatives will increase the UPS market demand. For instance, in 2020 - 2021, the Government of India allocated USD 9 billion to the Department of Telecommunications, a 184% increase over the revised estimates of 2019 - 2020. A single-phase UPS system provides clean & consistent power for different types of Private Branch Exchange (PBX) phone systems including individual and server-based operations. Different UPS systems are available for mission-critical telecommunication applications that use Power over Ethernet (PoE) and Voice over IP (VoIP).

Request for customization of this research report @

https://www.gminsights.com/roc/3791

Some major findings of the UPS market report are:

The market will expand owing to growing demand for reliable power solutions from emerging economies including Saudi Arabia, Colombia, and Chile. An increasing number of industries and production activities are relying on highly stable power supplies, thus improving the demand for UPS systems in these sectors.

The increasing number of smart city projects is boosting the UPS market value. For instance, in February 2021, the South Africa government announced that three smart cities are being conceptualized across the country. These projects are highly dependent on IoT technologies to provide advanced services to the residents, which requires robust power systems.

Rising developments in the UPS industry including the replacement of lead-acid batteries with lithium-ion batteries will help UPS market expansion. These factors prevent issues faced by increased operating temperature changes and fast charging potentials. This, in turn, provides efficient power management solutions to different industries.

The market for line-interactive UPS systems that provide power conditioning and battery backup is growing. This device is particularly useful in locations where outages are minimal, but power fluctuations are prevalent. Before switching to battery backup, line-interactive UPS systems can sustain a broad range of input voltage changes.

Large enterprises use UPS systems to ensure secure & continuous power supply and protect themselves from power outages. Power failures and fluctuating power supplies cause substantial harm to industries and businesses that rely largely on high-quality energy to run smoothly.

Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 3 UPS Market Insights

3.1 Industry segmentation

3.2 Impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

3.2.1 Global outlook

3.2.2 Regional outlook

3.2.3 Industry value chain

3.2.3.1 Research and development

3.2.3.2 Manufacturing

3.2.3.3 Marketing

3.2.3.4 Supply

3.2.4 Competitive landscape

3.2.4.1 Strategy

3.2.4.2 Distribution network

3.2.4.3 Business growth

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.2 Component suppliers

3.3.3 System integrators

3.3.4 Service providers

3.3.5 Distribution Network

3.3.6 Vendor matrix

3.3.6.1 Raw material suppliers

3.3.6.2 Component suppliers

3.3.6.3 System integrators

3.3.6.4 Service providers

3.3.6.5 Distribution Network

3.4 Technological & innovation landscape

3.4.1 Digital power

3.4.2 Modular UPS technology

3.4.3 Lithium-ion battery in UPS

3.5 Regulatory landscape

3.6 Industry impact forces

3.6.1 Growth drivers

3.6.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7 Growth potential analysis

3.8 Porter’s analysis

3.9 PESTEL analysis

Browse Complete Table of Contents (ToC) @

https://www.gminsights.com/toc/detail/ups-market

About Global Market Insights Inc.

Global Market Insights Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider, offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy, and biotechnology.

CONTACT: Contact Us: Arun Hegde Corporate Sales, USA Global Market Insights Inc. Phone: 1-302-846-7766 Toll Free: 1-888-689-0688 Email: sales@gminsights.com



