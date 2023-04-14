UPS market size to grow by USD 5.97 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growth in data center infrastructure to influence market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the UPS market, which is expected to grow by USD 5.97 billion during the five-year forecast period. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. This report aids business leaders with an up-to-date analysis that includes the study of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers that are likely to influence the market growth, and the overall market environment. Advances in UPS technology will be a key trend in the market. There are numerous end-users of UPS, such as homeowners, data centers, hospitals, factories, universities, and other businesses. Offline/standby UPS, line-interactive UPS, and online double conversion UPS are the most prominent types of UPS. Vendors are focusing on aspects such as using silicon-based components in UPS to improve efficiency. Such factors will drive the growth of the global uninterruptible power supply (UPS) market during the forecast period. Download the latest sample report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global UPS Market 2023-2027

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. ABB Ltd., Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Delta Electronics Inc, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Metartec Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Power Innovations International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, and Vertiv Holdings Co. are some of the major market participants. Although the growth in data center infrastructure will offer immense growth opportunities, the risks of UPS failure will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Data center operators are significantly increasing their investments in infrastructure. For instance, in February 2019, Google LLC (Google) announced that it would spend USD 13 billion for the construction of data centers and offices in the US. Similarly, in August 2019, Microsoft Corp. (Microsoft) partnered with Reliance Industries Ltd. (Reliance Industries) to offer the Azure cloud platform to micro, small, and medium businesses in India at a low cost. Such offerings are expected to boost the growth of the global data center market during the forecast period. Therefore, the growth of data center infrastructure will increase the demand for UPS.

UPS market 2023-2027: Segmentation

End-user

Type

Geography

The non-residential segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment mainly includes UPS for commercial, industrial, and public infrastructure applications. Factors such as the rise in demand for UPS from data centers are driving the growth of the non-residential segment. The increasing use of Internet services, the growing number of connected devices, and the advent of cloud computing are some of the factors fueling the demand for IT infrastructure such as data centers. This, in turn, will fuel the demand for UPS systems.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research,

a sample report: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40725

UPS market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our UPS market report covers the following areas:

This study identifies the risks of UPS failure as one of the prime reasons challenging the UPS market growth during the next few years. UPS systems can fail due to factors such as the non-performance of components. Factors such as incorrect UPS placement, cycling frequency, ambient temperature, and the absence of regular maintenance can affect the life expectancy of batteries. Even a single occurrence of UPS failure can lead to significant damage and losses of up to millions of dollars for data center operators. Such risks can reduce the adoption of UPS systems and, in turn, impede the growth of the global UPS market during the forecast period.

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial

UPS market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of various vendors operating in the UPS market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the UPS market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As, as well as go-to-market strategy support. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ABB Ltd. - The company offers UPS such as DPA UPScale ST, DPA 500, PowerLine DPA, and MegaFlex DPA.

Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd. - The company offers UPS such as Glamor, ARES RT plus, Titan GT, and Mars III.

AMETEK Inc. - The company, through its subsidiary, offers UPS such as Rugged UPS FA00001 and Rugged UPS FA000018.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc. - The company offers UPS such as DEKA High-Rate series, DEKA Unigy II, and DEKA Critical Power.

Eaton Corp. Plc - The company offers UPS such as Eaton 3S, Eaton 5PX G2, Eaton 9155, and Eaton 9PHD Marine UPS.

UPS market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist UPS market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the UPS market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the UPS market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of UPS market vendors

UPS Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.5% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 5.97 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 3.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 37% Key countries US, China, India, Japan, and Russia Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled ABB Ltd., Ablerex Electronics Co. Ltd., AMETEK Inc., Delta Electronics Inc, East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, EnerSys, Exide Industries Ltd., Friedhelm Loh Stiftung and Co. KG, Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Legrand SA, Metartec Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Power Innovations International Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TOSHIBA CORP, and Vertiv Holdings Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

