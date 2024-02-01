UPS plans to lay off 118 workers in Halethorpe

United Parcel Service plans to lay off 118 workers at a Baltimore County sorting center in late March after package volumes fell last year.

The shipping giant is scaling back package sorting operations at several facilities, including one on Vero Road in Halethorpe, a UPS spokesperson said Wednesday. The company notified the state Department of Labor on Friday of the cutbacks.

“We often evaluate our operations and flex our network to meet volume demands,” said Jim Mayer, the UPS spokesperson. “This allows us to continue delivering industry-leading service while also maintaining competitive prices.”

Mayer said the hub’s “day sort” operation will shut down March 26. He did not respond to a question about whether workers will be offered jobs at other facilities.

“We will work with those who may be impacted throughout the process to provide support,” he said in an email.

UPS had said Tuesday it plans to cut about 12,000 jobs this year to save about $1 billion in costs. The company, which reported fourth quarter earnings that day, saw decreases in international and domestic package volumes, revenue and operating profits.